Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Meet Rema, the 19 year-old the Obamas put on their summer playlist – Joey Akan

”Though he has yet to enjoy a full year of celebrity, Rema is turning into Africa’s most prominent teenager. The native of Benin seemingly appeared out of the blue in 2019, instantly drawing millions of admirers across the globe of his expansive interpretation of Afrobeats and emo rap, driven by a fashion style that hits the intersection between juvenile and edgy. He owns a teddy bear, performs high-energy sets with a water gun, chooses glossy lollipops over blunts and alcohol, and dons an omnipresent mask which he admits acts as a personal screen to boost his on-stage confidence. (“I can see you, but you can’t see me.”).”

The irresistible rise of Nigerian fiction – Molara Wood

”By the time Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie showed up on the Orange Prize shortlist with her debut novel Purple Hibiscus in 2004, Nigerian fiction was in full stride. She won the prize with Half of a Yellow Sun in 2007 – the year Vanity Fair’s Africa Issue described her as parting the literary waves like Cleopatra. And parted the waves she did. Following closely behind were many of her compatriots now taking the literary world by storm – with publishing deals and awards in tow.”

Always We Begin Again – Dami Oludumila

”The truth though is that you’ll never not have something to do and you’ll never not have something worth worrying about. Life is designed in such a way that even if you’re wealthy and accomplished, something will still be there, lurking, waiting for you to worry about it. You need to be very intentional about your actions, making a conscious decision to be grateful for where you are and just enjoy it.”

Heritage – Oluwatobi Afolabi

”This was her special brand of anger, the one that was quick to violence and was reserved for me and me alone. After all, I was Ada. Who could she trust to take care of the home in her absence? What did it matter that I was just 9? I was the first daughter and I had to behave like one. My older brother could play football at the field all day, but Ada had to be home to cook and keep the house in tip-top shape.”