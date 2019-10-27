The Live Theatre Lagos stage play ‘What Men Want’ returns today

If you miss this awesome drama piece in August, here’s your chance to savour the amazement of the drama called What Men Want. What Men Want is a satirical comedy about life, love, faith, marriage and everything in between featuring Diana Agbede and MaryAnn Ivy Amakor. This play comes up on October 27,2019 at the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island by 3pm and 6pm.

What Men Want is directed by Ajibola Fasola, stage managed by LakeShow and produced by Adenugba Oluwanishola for Live Theatre Lagos with Make-up design by Kemisola Isijola and Costume design by Tobiloba Apelegan and Props and Set design by Ralph Ajayi and hosted by Desmond Ekunwe.

What Men Want is supported by YNaija, WFM 91.7, MTN Nigeria, Golden Penny Noodles, Radisson Anchorage Hotel, Smooth 98.1 FM, PulseNG, Zenith Insurance, 02 Academy, City People Magazine African Movie Channel, DSTV, estarTV, 96.9 CoolFM, 95.1 WazobiaFM and 99.3 Nigeria Info, LegIT.NG, TheLagosReview and AWATV.

This play is FREE to attend. Kindly make seat reservations at www.livetheatrelagos.info or win your ticket on this station. Also catch the show on Livestream on October 27th by 6pm via the Mhoori App.