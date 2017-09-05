The Thread: “Loyalty” “Freaky in bed” | 20 things men want in a relationship

As long as the earth remaineth, discussions about relationships (“Act like a woman, think like a man”; “10 ways to keep your man”) will never go out of style. From the stables of Twitter, here’s another what men want from women manual.

To be honest, we are tempted to give this a vigorous eye roll, but we wouldn’t want you to miss out on the opportunity to cross it off your have-I-done-this checklist.

See below:

Ladies, grab a pen & paper, here's a list of what most men want. Thread. — #EyesOnMe🔥🔥 (@SimplyRisque) September 5, 2017

20. A good cook "The way to a mans heart is through his stomach"

Nothing wrong with cooking for your man. Dont let socialmedia decieve you — #EyesOnMe🔥🔥 (@SimplyRisque) September 5, 2017

Reactions:

One chance

He still gonna cheat. I'm joking I'm joking please don't kill me — Selah (@DeeTwaine) September 5, 2017

😂😂 and he is gonna cheat. — Makazi kaPudding ❤ (@Samkela_M) September 5, 2017

Now you outchea tired of cleaning his house, spent your money on him… sucked his dick and still he ran off with ooNomsa…. — Stephy Moyo 🇿🇦 (@StephyMoyo1) September 5, 2017

None of those are gonna stop him from cheating. You'll be left tired with a broken heart — Selah (@DeeTwaine) September 5, 2017

Wife material: 10,000 yards Premium Cupion Lace

I need a woman like you in my life. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😍😍😍😘 pic.twitter.com/nty8zS2wQk — CHUKWURA ASHIMEDUA (@ChukwuraMedua) September 5, 2017

wow gents this one is on to us pic.twitter.com/1nqAWigpf1 — Mr Pits (@2soli) September 5, 2017

wow…you're the Realest MVP. As a guy, I actually read this both ways and it's like reading the book of Proverbs.I'm ready — Ex-Choir (@Nemojudex) September 5, 2017

Ok naa.