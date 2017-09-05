BREAKING: Court adjourns hearing on Evans’ human rights suit

The human rights suit filed by suspected kidnapper, Chukwudi Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans against the police has been adjourned till September 21.

Vacation judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos said there was no more urgency for the suit to be heard during the vacation.

He added that the arraignment of Evans before the State High Court, has mitigated against any urgency in the suit.

He then adjourned to September 21 for hearing of the case.

Evans had demanded N300m compensation, while challenging his continued detention without arraignment.

He also said his parade before journalists was unconstitutional.

Recall that the suspect and some of his accomplices pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and conspiracy recently at the Lagos high court.