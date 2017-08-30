Billionaire kidnapper, Evans pleads guilty to conspiracy and kidnapping

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly, known as Evans, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and kidnapping before an Ikeja High Court Judge.

Evans and five others were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge ordered that all the male defendants be remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Prison while the female defendant, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, be kept at the Kirikiri Female Prison.

He adjourned till October 19.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police (Legal Section), Mr. Igbodo said police investigation into the Evans’ case was “almost complete.”

“The case is a very controversial one, it is a sensitive case,” he said.

“The Inspector General of Police devoted time, efforts, intelligence, and strategies to ensure that he was arrested. He beat strategies for the past six years. When he was arrested, it took time for the police to complete investigations and very soon, Nigerians will be made to know what is the next line of action for Evans.”

On Evans’ detention he said, “The Inspector of General of Police is a lawyer, in the first instance. He is somebody that respects the rights of every citizen.

“He has been organising conferences and seminars for the Nigeria Police, both investigators and prosecutors, to make sure nobody is kept in custody beyond 24 or 48 hours without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The Inspector General of Police cannot keep Evans without a court order, there is a valid court order that is still subsisting as I speak with you for three months. You know Evans was arrested on the 10th of June; since when he was arrested till now, it’s not up to three months.”