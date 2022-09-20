Bandits abduct over 45 persons in Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom; FG will review minimum wage, says Ngige | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Bandits abduct over 45 persons in Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom

FG will review minimum wage, says Ngige

Police parade ex-DSS officer, 9 suspects over bullion van robbery in Abia

Nnamdi Kanu’s health worsens – Lawyer

Evans, accomplice jailed 21 years for kidnapping, collecting $420,000 ransom

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Bandits abduct over 45 persons in Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has stated that there is still no breathing space for communities in Southern Kaduna, as terrorists, jihadists, bandits, and armed herdsmen continue to plunder and wreak havoc in the state’s southern region.

In a statement released yesterday, SOKAPU President Awemi Dio Maisamari said that the most recent mass kidnappings happened on September 12 and 13, 2022, at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LGA of Southern Kaduna.

On the Kaduna-Kafanchan Expressway, Kasuwan Magani is about 20 kilometers south of the city of Kaduna. It is there that the largest weekly market in Kaduna State is held.

He said that on the first day, September 12, terrorists went into Ungwan Fada at night and took six people hostage.

He said, “With no measure in place to forestall a recurrence, the following day (September 13), the terrorists stormed the Cherubim and Seraphim Church during a night vigil programme at the Bayan Kasuwa quarters of Kasuwan Magani town at midnight.

“They succeeded in carting away more than 60 people from the church and neighbouring houses. However, they could not take all of them away because some were little children, too aged, or had health challenges.

“While retreating with their captors to their camps, they attacked Janwuriya village, a few kilometers from Kasuwan Magani and abducted two more persons. As of now, 45 persons have so far been confirmed.

“But September 18, 2022, they made contact with some persons in the town via phone calls and claimed that only 40 persons were held by them. They demanded a ransom of N200 million, but the negotiation is ongoing.”

FG will review minimum wage, says Ngige

On Monday, the Federal Government announced intentions to raise the N30,000 minimum salary in response to global inflation. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said this at a public presentation in Abuja called “Contemporary history of working-class struggle,” which was put on by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

He said that the change was necessary because of what was going on around the world.

He said, “The inflation is worldwide, we shall adjust the minimum wage in conformity with what is happening now. The 2019 Minimum Wage Act has a new clause for a review. The adjustment has started with the Academic Staff Union of University because the stage they are with their primary employers, Ministry of Education, is a collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

“Under the principles of offer and acceptance, which is that of collective bargaining, ASUU can look at the offer they gave us and make a counter offer, but they have not done that. If they do that, we are bound to look at their offer. These are the ingredients of collective negotiations.”

He did, however, tell the leaders of unions that were part of the Nigeria Labour Congress to learn about labor laws.

He also said that plans were being made to turn the Michael Imoudu Institute of Labour Studies in Ilorin, Kwara State, into an institute that gives degrees.

He said that the current minimum wage of N30,000 would not cover workers’ transportation costs to work for a month in the current economic situation.

Police parade ex-DSS officer, 9 suspects over bullion van robbery in Abia

Prosper Israel, a former employee of the Department of State Services, and nine other alleged robbers were paraded by the Abia State Police Command yesterday for robbery.

The suspects were allegedly part of a 14-person robbery group that attacked a bullion van on July 26, 2022, near Ntigha Junction on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

During the robbery, the cash officer of a new generation bank was killed on the spot, and the suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash that was being transported by the bullion van.

Three police officers who were guarding the bullion van were shot and badly hurt, and one of the robbers was killed in a gun battle with the security guards.

Janet Agbade, the state’s police chief, showed the suspects around and said that their arrest was the result of months of hard work and investigation.

“We carefully studied their modus operandi and set up a special intelligence technologically-led Investigative Squad, ITLIS, with a clear directive to arrest and recover weapons used by the deadly armed robbery gang”, the CP said.

“Consequently, the Investigation used systematically commenced operation, applying speed and accuracy, and on different locations and days, arrested the following callous armed robbery gang”, she added.

The suspects’ names were given by the police chief as Adesoji Adeniyi from Ondo State, Nnamdi Nwaosu a.k.a. “Prophet,” Chinwendu Israel from Abia, and Prosper Israel (ex-DSS personnel) from Abia.

Nwachukwu Albert a.k.a. White (first amourer) was from Delta State but lived in Lagos, as was Felix Ajaja from Ondo State, Moshood Opeyemi from Osun State, and Matthew Christmas from Delta.

Azubuike Amaefula, alias Zubby, from Abia, and Monday Samuel (second amourer) from Delta but residing in Ondo State were also named as suspects.

Nnamdi Kanu’s health worsens – Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, attorney to incarcerated Indigenous People of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed that his client has a gastrointestinal condition.

Ejiofor said in a statement on Monday that the revelation came as a result of the secessionist’s severe heartburn.

According to the lawyer, the Department of State Services, DSS, has been acting contrary to the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja that Kanu be given serious medical attention.

On Monday, he raised the alarm after paying a visit to the IPOB leader at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastrointestinal disorder, which requires regular intake of antacid and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn.

“Unfortunately, the DSS has denied him the least of the prescribed painkiller tablets that could provide momentary relief.

“Following this development, our erudite lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has immediately swung into action to ensure immediate end to this maltreatment and impunity.”

Evans, accomplice jailed 21 years for kidnapping, collecting $420,000 ransom

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, commonly known as Evans, and his co-defendant Victor Aduba were sentenced to 21 years in jail on Monday.

The decision was handed down by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State.

On June 23, 2014, near Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos, the two prisoners were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia.

They were accused of kidnapping and imprisoning Hafia and demanding a $2 million ransom.

The sentence handed down on Monday is the kingpin’s second.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi had already sentenced him and two others to life in jail for conspiracy and the kidnapping of Donatus Dunu, the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Justice Oshodi found the trio guilty after concluding that the prosecution had proven the accusation against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

In making his decision on Evans, the judge stated that he noticed the witness’ demeanor, noting that in some of the confessional films shown in court, Evans named several of the other defendants and their roles in the crime.

“He was seen freely laughing and willingly answering questions. A close look at his body shows no sign of torture. He did not look unkempt. He is seen laughing even when he was told that he must be a rich kidnapper,” Justice Oshodi said.

“He showed no remorse in the dock and tried to lie his way out of the crimes despite the video evidence.”