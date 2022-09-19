NDLEA busts up $278 million worth of cocaine in Lagos, biggest drug bust in Nigeria’s history

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made the biggest cocaine seizure in the country’s history.

On Monday, the anti-narcotics agency announced the seizure of a large warehouse in the Lagos neighborhood of Ikorodu.

A spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said that about 1.8 tons (1,855 kilograms) of the illegal drug were found. This amount is worth more than $278,250,000.

In a two-day operation that took place in different parts of Lagos and was led by intelligence, four barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, were caught.

The kingpins are 69-year-old Soji Jibril from Ibadan, Oyo; 65-year-old Emmanuel Chukwu from Ekwulobia, Anambra; 53-year-old Wasiu Akinade from Ibadan, Oyo; 53-year-old Sunday Oguntelure from Okitipupa, Ondo; and 42-year-old Kelvin Smith from Kingston, Jamaica.

Babafemi said that all of them are part of an international drug ring that the NDLEA has been after since 2018.

Between Sunday night and Monday, they were taken from hotels and other hiding places in different parts of Lagos.

The warehouse was searched on September 18th. It was at 6 Olukuola Crescent in the Solebo estate in Ikorodu.

The drugs kept in the house are sold to people in Europe, Asia, and other places. They were kept in 13 barrels and 10 travel bags.