Harvey made second landfall in Louisiana

The biggest rainstorm in the history of the continental United States has moved away from Houston and arrived just west of Cameron, La., instead; drenching the region with rain that could lead to “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

Reports:

The rainfall that caused a deluge in Texas has ended for the most part in Houston and is moving east, threatening to dump an additional 3-6 inches from southwestern Louisiana into western Kentucky, the National Hurricane Center said.

Now a tropical storm, Harvey’s immediate effects are not expected to be nearly as devastating as a Category 4 hurricane that arrived last Friday. More heavy rain is expected along the upper Texas coast, and western and northern Louisiana.

A storm surge warning for the coast from Holly Beach to Morgan City, La., said water levels could rise two to four feet above normally dry land when the center of the storm approached for a second landfall Tuesday night, The Post’s Capital Weather Gang reported. To the east, New Orleans was under a flash flood warning Tuesday morning, but rainfall had lessened in the afternoon.

Louisiana has beefed up its emergency resources, doubling up on high water vehicles, boats and helicopters on duty.

Harvey is expected to bring winds of 30-40 mph and a 2-4 foot storm surge along the Louisiana-Texas border.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news conference Tuesday to “prepare and pray.”