Trump returns to Texas, to meet Hurricane Harvey survivors

President Donald Trump on Saturday returned to Texas to meet rescuers and survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plan on visiting Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, both areas hit with severe floods.

“The president and First Lady will be back here [in Texas] on Saturday out with the families,” Vice President Mike Pence told ABC News in an interview Thursday in Rockport, Texas.

This is President Trump’s second trip to Texas since Harvey hit the southeast part of the state.

On Tuesday, President Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas, but spent time with state and local officials.

Pence however visited survivors and prayed with them, as well as helped clear away debris from a damaged home.

“We’re here today, we’re going to be here tomorrow, and we’re going to be here under President Trump’s leadership every day until we rebuild and restore southeast Texas bigger and better than ever before,” Pence vowed.