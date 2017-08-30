“We will be with you every single day…” | Trump sends passionate message to #HurricaneHarvey victims

President Donald Trump who is still baffled and perturbed at the devastating wrath of Hurricane Harvey can not hold off on his compassion with the border town citizens of southwestern Texas.

The President who made a journey to Missouri today to deliver a speech on tax cuts and reforms resorted to sharing his sympathetic feeling on Twitter. He wrote, “Texas & Louisiana: We are w/ you today, we are w/ you tomorrow, & we will be w/ you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to restore, recover, & REBUILD!”

Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm which has made a second landfall along Louisiana-Texas border has caused great havoc on the fourth largest state in the US sending numerous thousands to the road search of shelter and recording 10 deaths including a police man involved in rescue efforts.