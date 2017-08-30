[The Activism Blog] HURIWA calls on Buhari to reinstate unjustly dismissed army officers

The Human Rights Writer’s Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate 38 officers who were compulsorily retired by the Nigerian Army last year June.

Speaking through its legal adviser, Abdul Muhammed, the organisation criticised the army for punishing officers that were never culpable of the allegations against them, adding that most of the affected officers had no link with alleged charges.

According to Premium Times, they urged President Buhari to urgently set up a non-partisan panel to investigate all the allegations in the petition it had submitted.