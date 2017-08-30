FEC approves Mambilla hydro project worth over $5bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the award of the contract for the Mambilla hydro plant worth 5.792 billion dollars, VON reports

The Minster of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola told newsmen at the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola said the contract has a completion period of six years, and would be financed jointly with the Peoples’ Republic of China.

Nigeria started talking about it since 1972, which is about 45 years ago. Several efforts have been made to bring it to reality but am happy to announce to you that this government approved the award of the contract today to a joint venture with a Chinese civil engineering company for the engineering contract including civil and electromechanical works for 5.792 billion dollars. The construction should take about 72 months, which is roughly about six years. The scope of works are very extensive, it requires the construction of 4 dams, one of them is a 150 metres in height, intermediate two are 70 metres in height and the smallest of them is 50 metres in height. Just for concept and scope, the 150 metres one is essentially the size of a 50-storey building, because you have approximately 3 metres per floor. The intermediate one is roughly 20-storey building. It also includes 700 kilometre of transmission line. It will be in Taraba State, in the area called Gembu. It will involve a lot of preparatory work, resettlement,” he said.

The Works Minister said when completed, the plant will boost, energy supply in Nigeria, as well as the agriculture and tourism sectors.

It will really unleash the potential that have been reported about Mambilla; Agric, Tourism and also for energy. It will also help Nigeria strike a very big blow on the climate change issue and fulfil its commitment under the Paris agreement, because this is going to be renewable energy, coming also at a relatively competitive cost. This was approved by council today,” he said.

On his part, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige said the Council gave an approval for the regulation of the activities of factories, in order to maintain standard of products and training of personnel.

The Ministry of Labour sought Council’s approval for the boiler and pressure vessels regulation, which we want to draw from the factories act law of the federation. The law makes for how the factories would be run in Nigeria and how they can be monitored, to enable us talk about the type of boilers and pressure vessels that will come into Nigeria, so that we have a standard to comply with that of the international community, so that we maintain safety in the factories,” he said.

On the ongoing ASUU strike, he said the Vice President will head the negotiation on certain aspects of the demands of ASUU.

The issue was discussed at our meeting today and the Vice President has taken over some aspects of the negotiation so we are continuing the meeting in his office, after which we will invite ASUU for another round of meetings,” the Minister stated.

On the National Minimum Wage Committee, he said the government is ready but the organized private sector is yet to constitute its own representatives.

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalong said the Afro Basketball Champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigress were presented and those who won laurels in other sorts would soon be presented and rewarded too.

Dalong said it was economical to present the basketballers now that they were still in the country, instead of allowing them to go back to their bases abroad and invite them at a later date.

We felt it was economical to present the basketball team which was handy on ground, in view of the fact that if you look at the components of players, they were mixed with national players and foreign based. So we got the opportunity handy and had received them and for those we have not been able to do, we will still do it at the appropriate time knowing too well that this government is always committed to receiving an honouring our athletes whenever they make the country proud,” he said.