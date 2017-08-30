Today’s Noisemakers: Olori Wuraola, Lanre Olusola, Igwe 2Pac and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
1 Olori Wuraola
Olori Wuraola is now Zaynab Otiti Obanor, after her 17 months-old marriage to the Ooni of Ife broke up. Rumours had circulated on blogosphere weeks before that the couple was no longer an item. The grapevine also accused the Olori of serial infidelity. Having stomached enough crap, she decided to set the record straight:
OFFICIAL STATEMENT We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity & nefarious behavior. The spreading of false information (through "sources" afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end. What I can confirm, is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love & exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a Humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you've invested, no matter the use of media to silence & manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help! We've seen this movie before. Women being dragged in the press & blamed for everything under the sun. This behavior is unacceptable. I urge those involved to be mindful of their actions for the eyes of our Almighty God are always watching. The seeds of slander is a cancer that harvests to eat away the souls of the planter. The throne is sacred and the attempts to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defense or on behalf of a silent King makes all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It's not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching. As I bid adieu to this chapter, my wish to you all is to step into your lives – boldly & fearlessly, the way God intended and live not just by words, but through example. The best chapter in our lives is the one we are writing now. Thank you for your love and support. With peace, love & light, -Her Highness, Zaynab Otiti Obanor.
Reactions:
Did the Ooni of Ife Eject Olori Wuraola or did she Logout on her own??? I'm curious 😐😐😐
— GEORGE H HΞCTOR 🇳🇬 (@hecxtreme) August 30, 2017
How i wish @Ooni Ogunwusi would just set the records straight about his marriage with the @"Olori Wuraola"!
— Adeniyi Adefuwa (@adeysquare) August 30, 2017
So Olori Wuraola scammed Nigeria, got famous, made connections with the title, broke record, made record and scrammed! Lol! 😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/nNDm4vSIf3
— OTUNBA (@dapomubarak) August 30, 2017
Ooni of Ife & Olori Wuraola lasted 17months! Dating last longer than Marriages these days 😟
Lord God Remove this Virus from Our Generation🙏
— Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) August 30, 2017
Ooni said the gods revealed to him that Olori Wuraola is 2be his wife. Olori said she was faithful. Why the divorce? pic.twitter.com/ypYBoQ1aqd
— YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) August 30, 2017
I heard olori wuraola once married a deputy governor, A Lebanese millionaire and ooni of ife. She try o! Who's next? A sitting president?
— adumike emmanuel (@emmanuel9396) August 30, 2017
That Ooni chose "Olori Wuraola" was a worrying sign from the beginning. I just hope he understands the demands of that exalted stool.
— I am Mr AAD (@smallkush) August 30, 2017
God forbid my girl ever partakes in one of oloni's ladies and ladies only threads without my knowledge 😂💀
— ㅤ (@TRISTONANDRE) August 30, 2017
I'm here for this move by Former Olori Wuraola !! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
For paving the way and showing an excellent example!! 👌🏼👌🏼
A Queen !! pic.twitter.com/kwvOBcMgAL
— Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) August 30, 2017
So saddened to learn about the Ooni and his Slay 'Queen' Olori Wuraola. It is well.
— i-inspirenaija (@iinspirenaija) August 30, 2017
Indeed it is.
[In case you missed it]: “No one is immune from slut shaming, not even the Olori of Ife”
2. Dele Momodu
This being a “high-profile” traditional marriage, the who’s who in the celebrity arena needed to give their two cents. Cue Dele Momodu:
Your Majesty, BLESSED ARE THE PEACE MAKERS… Thanks for the honour of pouring out your immediate and future plans to me. Thanks for vowing not to direspect the revered throne of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race. When marriages break up, it comes with painful stress and traumatic strain. The pressure can be lessened by staying positive. It shall be well with you…
We see you, Mr Momodu.
3. Kemi Olunloyo
Oh dear. The struggle is real. It appears we have a battle of I broke the news first on our hands. Founder of HNN Africa wants you to know:
God Bless my investigative journalism. Dele Momodu did NOT tell u FIRST. I did 3 weeks ago that Olori Wuraola LEFT https://t.co/5KRm14feaY pic.twitter.com/wqOX80zKfX
— KEMI OLUNLOYO🇳🇬 (@HNNAfrica) August 30, 2017
#KOOVIEWS I was the first to tell you that Queen Zaynab Wuraola left the palace by a credible palace snitch, then King Enitan released a statement that it was false. Read her statement carefully and see the key word. Madam Ooni and Ooni are no more. That her gender equality view was problematic for me. I was fighting the bill at the senate when her views came out. She did not believe men and women were equal. . . . Wura said some things that were disturbing. It was NOT infidelity or infertility. Whatever it was, oracles cannot arrange marriages forever. Happiness matters. Even Janet Jackson who had a hit song #Control felt seriously controlled in a forced muslim conversion marriage to a billionaire. Wura is now FREE of whatever was saddening her royal marriage. Even the best of the best Charles and Diana did not last. Tomorrow we remember Princess Diana after 20 years of her death August 31st 1997. . . Whether Wuraola Zaynab was married to the Lebanese billionaire, Jigawa governor or the Ooni is nobody's business anymore. I've never been married at 53 yo except to Jesus in prison as I stated showing my new found love for my bible. I am not "born again" pls. No fake terms. Port Harcourt Pastor Indomie said if you are 35yo and not married you are IRRESPONSIBLE. Marriage is in God's time. . . . May God see you through your royal highness. @hhzaynab. Thank u for speaking out for we victims of domestic violence. I look forward to joining hands with you on that topic. MadamKOO @hnnafrica on Twitter and Facebook #hnnroyalty #hnnpersonality
Toh.
4. Igwe 2Pac aka Amoshine
Yesterday, Twitter threw subs at Bobrisky, Vico and Speed Darlington. We believe they forgot a crucial individual. You’ll see why soon.
WATCH:
The whole family needs deliverance tbh pic.twitter.com/AGSgjzuzre
— This Guyyyyyyyyyy (@ThePunAddict) August 30, 2017
Reactions:
— NIFE (@nifesimii) August 30, 2017
woz all dis? pic.twitter.com/O75XwQZ1bY
— 🤴🏾 (@chiief_) August 30, 2017
This has really gotten out of hand.
— HNG Clothings (@stains500) August 30, 2017
Issa family problem 🤣.
On another note, ain't nothing like family supporting your brand. #bless
— Prophett (@iam_prophett) August 30, 2017
The very meaning of the apple does not fall far from the tree.
5. Lanre Olusola
Today, Mr Olusola, the life, mind, and behavioural coach turned 50. There’s much to celebrate:
Today truly marks a new beginning for me, I know, believe and Feel it. I will like to Thank: God for His Favor and Grace. My family for their Love, Kindness and Blessings You ALL for your well wishes and positive words You have all made today one of the best days of my Life. I know that each day henceforth for ALL of us shall be filled with peace, joy, Prosperity and Love in Jesus Name Amen See…. Your overwhelming messages and posts with #CatalystDay even made us trend in Lagos today I Love everyone and I am truly grateful and thankful from the bottom of my heart. ❤ Lanre #TheCatalyst
6. TY Bello
Of course, TY Bello was on hand to immortalise the occasion:
THE DANCE : LANRE OLUSOLA at 50 To @lanreolusola life is not just a walk .. or a journey .. it's a dance .. that's what the faith I see Him walk in looks like .. Lanre Dances with Heaven and He's committed to showing us how .. he's not only my life coach but my dance coach. This faith dance he teaches :we start with the predictable steps … forward .Learning rhythm .. counting time .. left right . Left right ..till we know it .. and just when we get comfortable .. whoosh ..!! God carries us ..Then the movements transcend the familiar beats ..He moves us to His heart beat .. and we really don't have to do much .. we just trust and Follow .. this most .. beautiful .. exhilarating .. always new Dance . About 13 years ago, brother Lanre taught me the basic moves .. helped me to see who I was .. what I should aspire to .. he helped PAINT a clear picture of where God was taking me.. not by mere intelligence .. I've looked back into my journal from back then .. Lanre Olusola has consistently echoed heaven… and like his Father .. just when you get a hang of it .. WHOOSH .. he switches from the familiar .. to pure faith .. to the prophetic. .. then things Get really exciting .. Some of the most crazy- beautiful .. things I've done I've come by mirroring @lanreolusola 's uncommon insights and perspectives on life .. so when lanre coaches you .. you don't do anything ordinary .. or according to norm .. not worship .. not .. marriage … not business .. not friendship .. Every thing fresh and new in Grace and true Freedom . .. I'm a creative .. this teacher of mine .. gets in and creates with me .. when God is trying to Show me what it means to dance .. he'll come in and explore ..showing me new ways how. ..When God is showing me how to sing spontaneously .. My teacher @lanreolusola gets in and sings along .. bringing a new dimension of clarity to what it's all about . Thank you so much for being not just an amazing teacher but a super Human being .. showing us how to be awesome and simple at the same time . Your love for God and people is infectious ..always grateful. #happybirthday Kupi
More love for the coach:
8. Arit Okpo
Arit shares the impact of Wana’s reading of her new album, In Memory of Forgetting:
I didn't expect In Memory of Forgetting. I didn't expect what it would do to my heart. Wana laughed, mourned, loved and warned and my spirit felt every single word. It broke me in the way that only the best art can. At the end of it I needed time to collect myself, to clean my tears and to just absorb for magic of what she shared. Thank you for your gift @mswanawana. Catfish is still my own personal own but now it shares that space. Wow!
8. Van GHoe
This story strolled from the ‘gram to Twitter, and people are shook:
A tale in three parts: pic.twitter.com/wLClKXFICw
— van ghoe (@trusssssmidaddy) August 29, 2017
Reactions:
Lmaoooooo!!!
But seriously, we need to resist this "he took my womanhood" nonsense. Virginity is a construct and so isn't given to anyone. https://t.co/ooEePiwDWo
— Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) August 30, 2017
— Adebukola Mi (@Editor_Buki) August 30, 2017
Home girl better get to wailing and rolling on a crossroad.
Kwasia! pic.twitter.com/CyFJqapiE3
— The King's Daughter (@ZuWilliams_) August 30, 2017
Wawu.
10. Kene
Girl was giving herself love on her TL and this happened.
TwitterNG is stunned:
Don't let marriage stop you from being with the love of your life… Chase her till she surrenders. After all you married second choice. 😉
— Maverick™ (@ManUnorthodox) August 30, 2017
Follow @ynaija on Twitter