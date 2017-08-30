Today’s Noisemakers: Olori Wuraola, Lanre Olusola, Igwe 2Pac and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

1 Olori Wuraola

Olori Wuraola is now Zaynab Otiti Obanor, after her 17 months-old marriage to the Ooni of Ife broke up. Rumours had circulated on blogosphere weeks before that the couple was no longer an item. The grapevine also accused the Olori of serial infidelity. Having stomached enough crap, she decided to set the record straight:

Reactions:

Did the Ooni of Ife Eject Olori Wuraola or did she Logout on her own??? I'm curious 😐😐😐 — GEORGE H HΞCTOR 🇳🇬 (@hecxtreme) August 30, 2017

How i wish @Ooni Ogunwusi would just set the records straight about his marriage with the @"Olori Wuraola"! — Adeniyi Adefuwa (@adeysquare) August 30, 2017

So Olori Wuraola scammed Nigeria, got famous, made connections with the title, broke record, made record and scrammed! Lol! 😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/nNDm4vSIf3 — OTUNBA (@dapomubarak) August 30, 2017

Ooni of Ife & Olori Wuraola lasted 17months! Dating last longer than Marriages these days 😟 Lord God Remove this Virus from Our Generation🙏 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) August 30, 2017

Ooni said the gods revealed to him that Olori Wuraola is 2be his wife. Olori said she was faithful. Why the divorce? pic.twitter.com/ypYBoQ1aqd — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) August 30, 2017

I heard olori wuraola once married a deputy governor, A Lebanese millionaire and ooni of ife. She try o! Who's next? A sitting president? — adumike emmanuel (@emmanuel9396) August 30, 2017

That Ooni chose "Olori Wuraola" was a worrying sign from the beginning. I just hope he understands the demands of that exalted stool. — I am Mr AAD (@smallkush) August 30, 2017

God forbid my girl ever partakes in one of oloni's ladies and ladies only threads without my knowledge 😂💀 — ㅤ (@TRISTONANDRE) August 30, 2017

I'm here for this move by Former Olori Wuraola !! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

For paving the way and showing an excellent example!! 👌🏼👌🏼

A Queen !! pic.twitter.com/kwvOBcMgAL — Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) August 30, 2017

So saddened to learn about the Ooni and his Slay 'Queen' Olori Wuraola. It is well. — i-inspirenaija (@iinspirenaija) August 30, 2017

Indeed it is.

2. Dele Momodu

This being a “high-profile” traditional marriage, the who’s who in the celebrity arena needed to give their two cents. Cue Dele Momodu:

Your Majesty, BLESSED ARE THE PEACE MAKERS… Thanks for the honour of pouring out your immediate and future plans to me. Thanks for vowing not to direspect the revered throne of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race. When marriages break up, it comes with painful stress and traumatic strain. The pressure can be lessened by staying positive. It shall be well with you… A post shared by CHIEF DR DELE MOMODU (@delemomoduovation) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

We see you, Mr Momodu.

3. Kemi Olunloyo

Oh dear. The struggle is real. It appears we have a battle of I broke the news first on our hands. Founder of HNN Africa wants you to know:

God Bless my investigative journalism. Dele Momodu did NOT tell u FIRST. I did 3 weeks ago that Olori Wuraola LEFT https://t.co/5KRm14feaY pic.twitter.com/wqOX80zKfX — KEMI OLUNLOYO🇳🇬 (@HNNAfrica) August 30, 2017

Toh.

4. Igwe 2Pac aka Amoshine

Yesterday, Twitter threw subs at Bobrisky, Vico and Speed Darlington. We believe they forgot a crucial individual. You’ll see why soon.

WATCH:

The whole family needs deliverance tbh pic.twitter.com/AGSgjzuzre — This Guyyyyyyyyyy (@ThePunAddict) August 30, 2017

Reactions:

This has really gotten out of hand. — HNG Clothings (@stains500) August 30, 2017

Issa family problem 🤣.

On another note, ain't nothing like family supporting your brand. #bless — Prophett (@iam_prophett) August 30, 2017

The very meaning of the apple does not fall far from the tree.

5. Lanre Olusola

Today, Mr Olusola, the life, mind, and behavioural coach turned 50. There’s much to celebrate:

6. TY Bello

Of course, TY Bello was on hand to immortalise the occasion:

More love for the coach:

8. Arit Okpo

Arit shares the impact of Wana’s reading of her new album, In Memory of Forgetting:

8. Van GHoe

This story strolled from the ‘gram to Twitter, and people are shook:

A tale in three parts: pic.twitter.com/wLClKXFICw — van ghoe (@trusssssmidaddy) August 29, 2017

Reactions:

Lmaoooooo!!! But seriously, we need to resist this "he took my womanhood" nonsense. Virginity is a construct and so isn't given to anyone. https://t.co/ooEePiwDWo — Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) August 30, 2017

Home girl better get to wailing and rolling on a crossroad.

Kwasia! pic.twitter.com/CyFJqapiE3 — The King's Daughter (@ZuWilliams_) August 30, 2017

Wawu.

10. Kene

Girl was giving herself love on her TL and this happened.

TwitterNG is stunned:

Don't let marriage stop you from being with the love of your life… Chase her till she surrenders. After all you married second choice. 😉 — Maverick™ (@ManUnorthodox) August 30, 2017