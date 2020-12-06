Mercy Chinwo, Minister GUC, Limoblaze | Meet YNaija’s Top Gospel Artistes for November

Gospel music in Nigeria has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through mainly native tongue music. Like any other genre, Nigerian Gospel music has evolved with influences from pop and rock and jazz, evolving into different soundscapes.

The gospel artistes (Ministers) have been mascots of Nigerian music, making collaborations with many international artists and the strides they continue to make is worthy of mention.

Here are the top gospel artistes for November:

7. Aity Dennis

Gospel music minister, Itohowo Dennis, popularly known as Aity Dennis, released a beautiful new tune titled ‘You blow my mind’.

The dance-inspired track is just what everyone needs to get in a bubbly mood. The praise song talks of the endless mercies of God, and it has continued to receive wide acclaim.

6. Sammie Okposo

Award-winning International Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo is responsible for the one the biggest gospel hits this year. He released the radio charting single, ‘Omeriwo’ featuring prolific singer, Mercy Chinwo and AfroLife Gospel singer, Henrisoul.

He is out again with his 7th release for the year, titled ‘Chukwu Ebube (God of Glory)’. The single features popular American Gospel singer, Michael Stuckey. The song gives off a healthy mixture of contemporary and Afrocentric sounds.

5. TY Bello

In the mood for intense, heart wrenching and tear-inducing worship? You most likely want to tune in to TY Bello’s spontaneous worship sessions for a good dose.

In the month of October, she bulldozed fans and followers with multiple collaborations with various gospel artistes in the industry. She teamed up with the likes of Dunsin Oyekan, Pastor Sola Fola-Alade, Isi Igenegba, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku and Pastor Bunmi George in beautiful sessions.

November came around and Bello delivered again. This time she featured Toyebi and Nosa in an episode of her spontaneous worship series, tagged ‘Healing Water’.

4. Limoblaze

The urban Christian artiste has mastered the art of delivering ‘cool’ gospel music that appeals to the youth demographic. Limoblaze teamed up with Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. to release a collaborative album titled ‘Bridges’.



The nine-track album is catchy, experimentative, and sonorous. All this is achieved without having to sacrifice sound, powerful messages in the tracks’ lyrics. Travis Greene features on one of the album’s hottest tracks titled, ‘Sound of Victory’.

3. Sinach

Is YNaija’s gospel ranking complete if it doesn’t feature multitalented Christian singer and songwriter, Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu popularly known as Sinach? The pattern thus far has shown that Sinach doesn’t know how not to win.

Her popular worship song ‘Way Maker’ recently won a Dove Award as the ‘Best Song of the Year’; making her the first artist from Nigeria to win the award. The Gospel Music Association’s 52nd Dove Awards aired on the 30th of October, 2020 and Sinach joined forces with Maverick City, Leeland Mooring, and Mandisa to deliver a powerful rendition of the song.

The singer won the ‘Grand Best Song Award’ at the 2019 Loveworld International Music and Arts (LIMA) Awards, which came with an eye-catching cash prize of $100,000.

Sinach is not only known for her penchant for winning awards, but she’s also known for her big, generous heart. The gospel musician was touched by a viral video of a little boy hawking on the streets of Nigeria. She reposted the clip on her Instagram page asking people to turn in info on his whereabouts; also offering to sponsor him through school.

2. Minister GUC

Gift Ugochi Christopher popularly known as Minister GUC, earlier in November, teased his forthcoming debut album titled ‘The Message’; unveiling the album cover as well as the release date.

He came through on his promises and dropped a magnificent 12-track album. The album is a potent mixture of previously released songs and fresh, enticing new ones like ‘Heaven at Last’, ‘God is Helping Us’, ‘Akanam-Nkwe’ and more.

The Minister revealed that God had given him the name of the album five years prior, and he kept it till now, according to God’s will.

Mercy Chinwo

It is a fact. There is no stopping Mercy Chinwo. It’s been months since the release of her sophomore album tagged ‘Satisfied’ yet it’s still receiving massive airplay. Songs like ‘Onememma,’ ‘Na You Dey Reign,’ ‘Udeme,‘ and ‘Tasted of Your Power’ have become favourites amongst churchgoers and worship lovers.

In October, she teamed up with Sammie Okposo and Henrisoul in Okposo’s hit song ‘Omeriwo’ which turned out to be the number one gospel song on the Official Nigerian Gospel Music Top 10 Chart.

The gospel singer is reaping the rewards of all her hard work as she was recently awarded the ‘Best Gospel Artiste’ award at the 7th edition of the prestigious AFRIMMA Awards which held virtually on Sunday, the 15th of November, 2020.

As the year comes to a close, we have much to still anticipate from the sonorous singer. She’s set to give a stunning performance at one of the biggest concerts of the year, ‘The Experience’, scheduled to hold its 15th Global Edition on December 11th 2020.