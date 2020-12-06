Here’s how you can win prizes worth N1m and a publishing deal from the 4th BEETA Playwright competition

BEETA Playwright competition

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) spearheaded by Actress and Producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, announces the fourth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition, which has over the years, birthed plays from its past winners; ‘Our Son, the Minister’ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and ‘Daughters of the East’ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe; playwrights who have all gone on to experience enormous successes.

Bikiya Graham-Douglas

The competition’s theme for this edition is ”Through the ashes we rise – Stories of hope and resilience in a New Nigeria’’. With a deadline for all entries on the 28th December 2020, BUAF calls for entries and is open to indigenous playwrights between the ages of 18-40 who will be judged by an esteemed panel of judges; Award-winning Playwright and Professor of the Arts, Ahmed Yerima as Chairman, Culture/Film Journalist and Arts Administrator, Shaibu Husseini, Veteran Actress and Producer, Ego Boyo, Theatre Producer and Writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, Director and Actor, Kenneth Uphopho and Publisher/Bookseller, Ibiso Graham-Douglas.

As is the norm, ten finalists will be treated to a writing camp, from whence a winner, who stands to win prizes worth up to One Million Naira, a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and their play produced by BUAF and will be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, will emerge at the grand finale.

For the Beeta Playwright Competition’s fourth edition, BUAF partners once again with Union Bank and Shell Petroleum Development Company with additional support from YNaija.com, Paperworth Books Limited, Olajide & Oyewole LLP, Guardian Nigeria, Syncity and Bagus NG.

All entries should be submitted to www.beetauniversal.org (Terms and Conditions Apply); follow the conversation on social media @beetaarts for more information; contact Peter on 0803 409 7822 or email: [email protected]

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor December 6, 2020

AGS Tribe: The #HERconomy Campaign will improve access to digital resources for women across the continent

Sequel to the launch of the AGS Enterprise Challenge in 2018 to showcase, empower and fund female-led businesses across Nigeria, ...

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

TECNO wins mobile phone brand of the year award

Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, has just been given The Beacon of ICT award for the “Mobile Phone Brand of the ...

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

ALAT Virtual Dollar Card- Pay for Netflix, iTunes, Spotify, EA Sports Online

Do you know that you don’t necessarily have to keep paying outrageous fees when you make payments for your applications, ...

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

itel P36 Pro LTE smartphone wins Best Budget Smartphone 2020

Since making a debut at a brand launch event in June, the itel P36 series, particularly the itel P36 Pro ...

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

OfadaBoy, LASG, Coca-Cola, Malta Guinness set to host Ofada Rice Festival on Sunday

In his commitment to foster the advocacy for the promotion of Ofada Rice in Nigeria, leading indigenous restaurant and outdoor ...

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

Pan-African mobility stakeholders to headline 2nd edition of Lagos Transport Fest

The 2nd edition of the annual Lagos Transport Fest is set to hold between 15th-16th of December 2020 in hybrid ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail