Former Finance Commissioner, Tokunbo Abiru wins Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election by wide margin

Tokunbo Abiru, a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos and candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Lagos East Senatorial Bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on December 5.

Returning officer for the election, Ademola Oremosun, who is a professor at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who announced the results at the Shomolu Collation Centre on Sunday, announced that the former Polaris Bank CEO scored a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.



The election which was contested by 12 political parties and their flag bearers, recorded a low turnout and was characterised by late arrival of election materials, although largely peaceful.

Abiru, the APC candidate also polled the highest number of votes in each of the five local government areas (LGAs) that make up the senatorial district.



Votes by LGAs:



Shomolu

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661

Total number of registered voters: 1,261,673

Total accredited voters: 104, 894

Total votes cast: 104, 405

Total valid votes: 102, 336

Rejected votes: 2,069

Earlier scheduled to hold on October 31, but rescheduled to December 5, due to the nationwide #EndSARS protests, the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election became necessary following the death of the previous occupant, Senator Adebayo Osinowo on June 15 at 64.

Abiru had on August 31, stepped down as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, having completed his second two-year tenure at the helm of the Bank.