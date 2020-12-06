Former Finance Commissioner, Tokunbo Abiru wins Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election by wide margin

Tokunbo Abiru, a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos and candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Lagos East Senatorial Bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on December 5.
Returning officer for the election, Ademola Oremosun, who is a professor at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who announced the results at the Shomolu Collation Centre on Sunday, announced that the former Polaris Bank CEO scored a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.
The election which was contested by 12 political parties and their flag bearers, recorded a low turnout and was characterised by late arrival of election materials, although largely peaceful.
Abiru, the APC candidate also polled the highest number of votes in each of the five local government areas (LGAs) that make up the senatorial district.
Votes by LGAs:
Shomolu
APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067
Epe
APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 16,336
PDP: 937
Ikorodu
APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766
Kosofe
APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661
Total number of registered voters: 1,261,673
Total accredited voters: 104, 894
Total votes cast: 104, 405
Total valid votes: 102, 336
Rejected votes: 2,069
Earlier scheduled to hold on October 31, but rescheduled to December 5, due to the nationwide #EndSARS protests, the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election became necessary following the death of the previous occupant, Senator Adebayo Osinowo on June 15 at 64.
Abiru had on August 31, stepped down as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, having completed his second two-year tenure at the helm of the Bank.
Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Political Journalist, Analyst and Social Change Advocate with major interest in Nigerian Politics, Governance and Sports.
Leave a reply