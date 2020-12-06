Former Finance Commissioner, Tokunbo Abiru wins Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election by wide margin

Tokunbo Abiru, a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos and candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Lagos East Senatorial Bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on December 5.

Returning officer for the election, Ademola Oremosun, who is a professor at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who announced the results at the Shomolu Collation Centre on Sunday, announced that the former Polaris Bank CEO scored a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.

The election which was contested by 12 political parties and their flag bearers, recorded a low turnout and was characterised by late arrival of election materials, although largely peaceful.

Abiru, the APC candidate also polled the highest number of votes in each of the five local government areas (LGAs) that make up the senatorial district.

Votes by LGAs:

Shomolu
APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067

Epe
APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki
APC: 16,336
PDP: 937

Ikorodu
APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766

Kosofe
APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661

Total number of registered voters: 1,261,673
Total accredited voters: 104, 894
Total votes cast: 104, 405
Total valid votes: 102, 336
Rejected votes: 2,069

Earlier scheduled to hold on October 31, but rescheduled to December 5, due to the nationwide #EndSARS protests, the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election became necessary following the death of the previous occupant, Senator Adebayo Osinowo on June 15 at 64.

Abiru had on August 31, stepped down as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, having completed his second two-year tenure at the helm of the Bank.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 5, 2020

#SaturdaySpecial: Why we love Kita and the Dusty Red Road; Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy by Vennessa Scholtz

The covers: Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy cover is bright and beautiful. A blend of pastel colours, it ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 25, 2020

1984 may not be the past yet and the Buhari administration reminds us

“Contrary to Buharists and the government itself, Nigeria has not experienced any significant changes in the national economy. Inflation rates ...

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 17, 2020

#TheExperience2020: COVID-19 moves Africa’s Largest Gospel Concert online and it comes with benefits

The Experience is an annual free gospel concert that has now proven to be one of Nigeria’s biggest December events. ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 12, 2020

BREAKING: Godwin Obaseki, Phillip Shaibu inaugurated for second term in Edo

Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu have been inaugurated for a second and final term in office. ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 11, 2020

Results from #OndoDecides2020 indicate APC’s Akeredolu wins guber election by landslide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the incumbent has been re-elected as the governor of Ondo ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 11, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Police unit, SARS has been dissolved | #EndSARS

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a press conference held October 11, 2020, has announced the disbandment of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail