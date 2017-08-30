The Thread: “45mins straight up pounding must be WWE” | Omojuwa gives lessons in “drilling”

It must be freaky Friday, we thought, when we saw one of the Overlords of TwitterNG politico put this out:

45 minutes ke. What are you pumping? 20 minutes with the right techniques and stroke angles opens up the river. What you do b4 that matters. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

20 minutes sef is if it is a #%$&fest. Not when you have work to do. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

Eskus, sir… Come again.

This is all of us

What's with the 45 minutes I've been seeing on my TL today? Is it sex or first half of a match that y'all have been talking about? — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) August 30, 2017

Backstory

We’re not entirely sure what the trigger was, but we did come across these tweets which suggest somebody was taunting the menfolk for their lack of prowess. You know how TwitterNg loves to bask in their ITK status:

Your mcm is looking for alomo, kponkriyon and sobotan to live up to his 45 minutes standard on twitter 😭😭😭 — A Goddess (@Bolanle_AA) August 29, 2017

On twitter It's very easy to last 45 minutes in bed.

Catch them outside now & they'll be shouting 'ees paining me' after 10 minutes 🙄 — A.A (@Angel_stiitch) August 29, 2017

But please how's 45minutes too much for foreplay?

I'm just curious — Oga Madam. 👑 (@Sisi_Tomi) August 30, 2017

45mins straight up pounding wow must be WWE — Diana (@MizGlamfairy) August 30, 2017

45 mins this and that, that thing no be food oo, dem no dey win trophy there so dont go and kill yourself .#MyTwoCemts — Abdullahi Buhari (@IbnBuhari_) August 30, 2017

Lol one guy said "45 mins? You de dig borehole?!" 😂 https://t.co/ncgOu8br6t — Ari Gold (@LawalAbubakar_) August 30, 2017

LOL. A football game is 45 minutes per half and no player is kicking the ball all alone in that period. https://t.co/FlsHB5SLfb — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

So someone needed to step into the beach and give a standard sex ed lesson 101. Now, you’ve got a clue why Omojuwa had to leave Politico & Sports Twitter to address the subject for well, 5 mins…

Before Omojuwa, Ogbeni Dipo was

(And you should listen, he’s a doctor)

Thrusting for 45 minutes is an invitation to heart attack at 27. Guys, please take it easy. You need to stay alive to thrust another day. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 29, 2017

Reactions:

Right techniques. Stroke angles. River opens. E dakun, are u drilling water or exploratory boreholes? — Donmeca (@Donmeca) August 30, 2017

I didn't realize @omojuwa was a geophysicist and expert in directional drilling techniques. https://t.co/JK4VM67fjQ — Victor Asemota (@asemota) August 30, 2017

Argh. The little I tweeted I learnt from reading from some of your old tweets o. We learn from you veterans. Not a real geophysicist. Lol. https://t.co/zkA5sFAUrj — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

How about I use nashura water?😊 pic.twitter.com/WmGcXGtSWS — Linkz#monreal'sArmy# (@linkomeiza) August 30, 2017

Spring Water is the best really. https://t.co/OXtfowCNLY — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

Bro Omojuwa you are taking the Digging deep this evening. Hope you have reviewed the Bible verses. — Sola scholes (@Agoisola) August 30, 2017

Loud it pris. And the emotional part matters as well. You can't be mean all day then expect miracles later. — Devaan Mom (@SweetMOMdee) August 30, 2017

I was talking about borehole drilling ma. Your response sounds interesting though. Can you educate me further? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

Then you should be bidding for state and federal gov't contracts. Don't waste this expertise 😂😂😂 — Adekunle Opanuga (@kielnuga) August 30, 2017

One guy claimed/boasted of 2hrs none stop hmmm abeg make I come down for next bus-stop. https://t.co/1x6F9QtXQx — fouhad (@Phuard13) August 30, 2017

Beauty of this tweet is that you can be referring to something sexual or a certain stage in construction . Both valid😂 — ♔LAMZ JR.♔ (@Maclams) August 30, 2017

It was construction this time. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

I totally agree 😂 — ♔LAMZ JR.♔ (@Maclams) August 30, 2017

From politics to social activism to foreplay guru: wehdone sir? — Yvonne (@aayanate) August 30, 2017

what's foreplay? You are misunderstand me. Lol. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

Sure; I misunderstood you… it's just a 'football match' * wink*wink* 😎 — Yvonne (@aayanate) August 30, 2017

What are you misunderstanding as laliga player pic.twitter.com/LMitnajMe7 — double-A (@doublecoast) August 30, 2017

I heard there's a technique called the Cotton Bud Technique 😆 — Nse (@nsedaniel) August 30, 2017

Of the cotton bud thinking it is the one enjoying the entry not knowing the ear goes on fire each time? https://t.co/uWrDlNazkC — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 30, 2017

Thrusting won't give u Olympic medal o!!! Thrust gently to thrust another day o.. a word is enof for the wise o… CBN don't pay thrusters o — fola obabiyi (@FolaObabiyi) August 30, 2017

45 minutes Ibadan to Lagos travel duration. Before you cum i go don reach Berger . — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) August 30, 2017

Even yam doesn't need 45 minutes to turn to pounded yam. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) August 30, 2017

Brother 🕺🏼🚪🕺🏼 doors shut this is no kid zone https://t.co/nfSJCGFCKB — Yusuf Abubakar Tumi (@YusufTAbubakar) August 30, 2017

Na so we see am.