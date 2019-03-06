Article

Nigerians are going wild on the internet as Atiku’s supporters launch a crowdfunding campaign for his legal battle

Following the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the February 23 Presidential election, there have been calls from far and wide (including religious and traditional leaders) on the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to accept the results and not approach the courts for a redress.

While the former vice president and his party have dismissed such calls, insisting that he will press on with the case, majority of his supporters on Thursday went a step higher in ensuring that the case of their candidate doesn’t suffer any form of financial hitch and launched a ‘GoFundMe’ account to solicit funds from the public ahead of the resumption of the legal battle at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

As expected, the move witnessed massive reactions and here are a few of them we noted:

 

Those against:

 

And of course, expect the savages:

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 29, 2018

How Twitter users saved UNILAG law student from suicide

True to the words of Paulo Coelho which reads that “when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you ...

Chinedu Okafor November 29, 2018

R&B sweetheart, Celine Dion accused of doing the ‘devil’s work’

Canadian R&B singer and vocalist Celine Dion recently partnered with fashion designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, co-founders of the global children’s fashion ...

Jeffrey Okolo November 25, 2018

How I went from Lagos to London on a budget

I recently had my first trip to the United Kingdom, and I will like to take you through the entire ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2018

How Ambode’s cabinet member batters wife, lives his promiscuous lifestyle in hotels

An unconfirmed report has it that a Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Overseas Affairs and Investment, Professor Ademola ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 2, 2018

“Political slaughter” “Game over!” | See the top 10 reactions to the #LagosAPCPrimaries

The last few weeks have been ‘politically active’ for the Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, members of the All Progressive ...

Chinedu Okafor September 27, 2018

Victory hungry D’Tigress to play USA at #FIBAWWC quarterfinal, who wins it?

Apart from football, basketball is another game laden with gifted athletes and, Nigeria’s female basketball team is not too far ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail