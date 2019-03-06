Nigerians are going wild on the internet as Atiku’s supporters launch a crowdfunding campaign for his legal battle

Following the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the February 23 Presidential election, there have been calls from far and wide (including religious and traditional leaders) on the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to accept the results and not approach the courts for a redress.

While the former vice president and his party have dismissed such calls, insisting that he will press on with the case, majority of his supporters on Thursday went a step higher in ensuring that the case of their candidate doesn’t suffer any form of financial hitch and launched a ‘GoFundMe’ account to solicit funds from the public ahead of the resumption of the legal battle at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Following calls from @MichaelPepple_T , @okhale_peter and many Nigerians who are eager to support @atiku to go to court and defend our mandate, we have created a @gofundme account for all Nigerians who wish to do same.

This is our mandate, it’s our case!https://t.co/w225EtcIve — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) March 6, 2019

As expected, the move witnessed massive reactions and here are a few of them we noted:

I know that Atiku Abubakar is self sufficient, so I'm not donating to GoFundMe because of him. I'm donating because of my future. If we don't fight the shenanigans of APC and INEC, it will consume our years of labour for democracy. Please donate and RT https://t.co/6ijto0eebJ — Alhaji Table Breaker (@yemi_adebowale) March 6, 2019

The GoFundme Account is a symbolic gesture. Nigerians are taking ownership of the Atiku Cause, to reclaim the Mandate which was shamelessly stolen by Buhari and his cohorts. It may tarry, but it will surely come to pass. — Deji Teye (@mydeji247) March 6, 2019

Tbh Atiku's GoFundMe is something I can (and will) get behind. You gotta put your money where your mouth is. — Ehi Enabs (@ehienabs) March 6, 2019

I did not create it please. I merely support the rationale behind it & choose to donate to it. I have no running GoFundMe account linked to my name or brand. Please correct this perception and ask why there’s confusion in their camp because of one man. https://t.co/sJZfGLMLfW — SEGA L’évellieur®🚨 (@segalink) March 6, 2019

On this Atiku gofundme, many Nigerians clearly need to familiarise themselves with election mandates. Even if you are a billionaire, it is important that people contribute to your campaign. This is stakeholder investment just like the US/Canada PAC. — Young Ogogo (@akintonmide) March 6, 2019

APC folks battling a social media citizen initiative for Atiku and spamming the gofundme link is an unnecessary panic move.#IStandWithAtiku is far beyond what anyone can kill – it is a resolve of hearts and minds that requires not much social media noise. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 6, 2019

I'm 100% in support of the steps Atiku has taken to reclaim his stolen mandate. But telling me to donate to a Gofundme page of a very rich man who spent billions on campaigns, is a bit asking for too much. I never even chop this morning oo. 😂 — VCE the SSA (@MyDearVic) March 6, 2019

Atiku is not poor and can NEVER be poor. Go and pay ur junior ones school fees, big boy and girl. Leave fake Gofundme for Atiku. Help ur family first b4 u will help a billionaire. Pay ur house rent ooo b4 u will pay Atiku’s legal fees — Woye (@woye1) March 6, 2019

Nobody asked him to contest for presidency. He purchased PDP presidential ticket. Tried to buy the presidential seat and lost woefully. Now, they want Nigerians to contribute for his legal jamboree which will also end in shame as well. The GoFundMe thing na scam abeg. — Ediong (@Ediong) March 6, 2019

Gofundme for Atiku? Someone that has not even spent 3% of what he has in his account.Its just lik taking water with spoon to the beach…😀😁😁😀😁😁😁😂😂😀😁😀. pic.twitter.com/wolba7IpvL — Gentle soldier (@Gasbymalony) March 6, 2019

Atiku want us to GofundMe his election petition fees to claim his mandate. 🙆🏻 Sorry sir, the only mandate I'm interested in right now is Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne. — Fake Earpiece 🎧 (@Mister_Judah) March 6, 2019

Gofundme for my AirPods is still open.

Forget this Atiku gofundme first Atiku can buy gofundme and fund everybody on it. Focus on me , me , meeeeeee pic.twitter.com/2tzYsI2fHI — Igbo Made (@volqx) March 6, 2019