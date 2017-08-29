“Man-made disasters” “Natural calamities” | TwitterNG subs Bobrisky, Speed Darlington and co

Nigerians play too much, for real. Look how a serious statement about Hurricane Harvey, currently sweeping through the United States, inspired this witty remark:

God knows why he created Nigeria without natural disasters. — Alive ❤ (@SheLovesArtemis) August 28, 2017

So Bobrisky, VICO and Speed Darlington are what? https://t.co/yKyQpSzhhg — NVM (@DanielEgwede) August 29, 2017

Then TwitterNG plays troll:

Man made disasters 😂😂 — Lois Martinets (@lohyce_) August 29, 2017

Congenital mishaps — Kelechi (@chigbukelechi) August 29, 2017

Human disasters😂😂 — Naza (@cherish_twinnie) August 29, 2017

Self-made disaster… Lol — Suzie (@counsueller_aba) August 29, 2017

Artificial disasters — Jåläl (@iam_Abduljaleel) August 29, 2017

Natural born disasters — B.A.D (@pimpname_david) August 29, 2017

Human beings. — Padparadscha 🔺 (@Danonles91) August 29, 2017

Ah, toh.