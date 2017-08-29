“Man-made disasters” “Natural calamities” | TwitterNG subs Bobrisky, Speed Darlington and co

Nigerians play too much, for real. Look how a serious statement about Hurricane Harvey, currently sweeping through the United States, inspired this witty remark:

Then TwitterNG plays troll:

Ah, toh.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: His only wrong was helping a stranger — and he became a victim of fraud

The Thread: “HOLY FKKKKKKK” “My mouth is on the floor” | Twitter goes insane over Game of Thrones Season 7 finale

The Thread: These are the consequences of playing games with a woman’s heart