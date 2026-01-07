Should Everyone Be Allowed to Start a Podcast, or Is the Space Becoming Too Loud?

In the past decade, podcasting has grown into one of the most accessible forms of media creation. What once felt niche has now become mainstream, with new podcast shows emerging almost daily. From casual conversations between friends to guest-driven discussions on relationships, politics, and social norms, podcasts have become a modern version of the talk show, only without the traditional gatekeeping.

While this accessibility has allowed diverse voices to be heard, it has also sparked debate about whether the space is becoming oversaturated, and more importantly, whether everyone should have a podcast at all.

Podcasts thrive on relatability and freedom of expression, but that same freedom has often blurred the lines between honest conversation and reckless commentary. As a result, some shows have built loyal communities, while others have attracted backlash for controversial statements that resonate far beyond their recording rooms.

When Controversy Becomes the Brand

One of the most talked-about podcasts in Nigeria is The Honest Bunch. The show gained popularity for its unfiltered conversations and celebrity guests, but it has also become known for controversy. One of its most viral moments occurred when Nedu, a former host, made comments suggesting that many BBNaija contestants had nothing to offer beyond sex.

The backlash was immediate and intense, with many social media users calling for accountability and questioning the growing influence of podcasts. While The Honest Bunch remains one of the country’s most popular shows, its frequent controversies have kept it under constant public scrutiny.

When Conversations Spiral Out of Control

Rants, Bants and Confessions, hosted by Lydia, Maliya, and Caramel Plug, also faced heavy backlash during its short run. The podcast repeatedly found itself at the centre of public criticism, but one episode ultimately proved too damaging.

A comment suggesting that women often keep different men to fulfil different needs quickly went viral. The backlash that followed accused the hosts of reducing women to transactional beings and promoting harmful stereotypes. The outrage contributed to the eventual cancellation of the podcast.

Statements That Spark Cultural Pushback

Another podcast that attracted criticism was Bahd and Boujee. Although it is no longer airing, the show frequently trended on social media for its controversial moments. One of its most discussed episodes featured former BBNaija housemate Khloe, who stated that women should not attend her events with natural hair and should instead wear wigs.

The comment was widely condemned and sparked conversations about beauty standards, respectability politics, and classism. The backlash extended beyond the guest and reflected poorly on the podcast itself.

Building Community While Inviting Criticism

I Said What I Said, hosted by Jola and FK, presents a different case. The podcast has successfully built a strong and loyal community, yet it has not been immune to criticism. Episodes discussing Nigerian women decentering marriage or making light-hearted comments about vaping sparked heated debates online.

While the hosts often emphasise nuance and intention, the reactions highlight how sensitive certain topics remain and how easily podcast conversations can be taken out of context in the social media age.

New Voices, Same Old Debates

Mentality is one of the newer podcasts to enter the space, yet it has already faced intense public reaction. In its debut episode featuring Banky W, Ebuka, Seun Kuti, and Noble Igwe, conversations around successful women and relationships quickly went viral.

Many viewers criticised the perspectives shared, calling on the guests to educate themselves. A follow-up episode touching on infidelity and marriage did little to soften public opinion, reinforcing concerns about how certain conversations are handled in open platforms.

What We Think

Podcasts continue to pop up daily, each catering to different niches and audiences. While some argue that the space is oversaturated, others believe these conversations reflect the realities, tensions, and contradictions within Nigerian society.

Ultimately, podcasts thrive because people listen. The responsibility lies not only with creators, but also with audiences who decide what deserves attention, engagement, or critique. Whether podcasts are becoming too many or simply too honest remains an open question, but one thing is clear. The microphone is no longer exclusive, and what we choose to amplify says just as much about us as it does about those speaking.