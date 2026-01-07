Get To Know Celyn Ukam, A Gen Z Creator, Dancer and Actress

The name Celyn Ukam is a familiar one to those conversant with TikTok and Instagram, especially those who enjoy TikTok comedy and dance content.

Celyn Ukam, born on the 22nd of April 2000, is a 25-year-old Gen Z actress, content creator, and dancer with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. She is also a graduate of mass communication from Cross River University.

Celyn started her career in 2019, but it took off when she went viral as a dancer on TikTok, which helped her build a solid global audience. She is one of the most-followed Nigerian TikTok creators.

Her content has continued to cross international waters even over 5 years into her career, and she has delved into acting as one of her career paths.

The 25-year-old has influenced several brands, such as Itel, Indomie, Tecno, Coldstone, Sprite, Infinix, and Nivea, among others.

She is also well known for her fashion-centred content on Instagram and her lifestyle vlogs on YouTube.

With over 5 million followers on TikTok, over 33k subscribers on YouTube, and over 600k followers on Instagram, Celyn Ukam has cemented her status as one of the most successful TikTok sensations from Nigeria.