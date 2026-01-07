theme-sticky-logo-alt
Get To Know Celyn Ukam, A Gen Z Creator, Dancer and Actress
January 7, 2026
Get To Know Celyn Ukam, A Gen Z Creator, Dancer and Actress

by YNaija
The name Celyn Ukam is a familiar one to those conversant with TikTok and Instagram, especially those who enjoy TikTok comedy and dance content. 

Celyn Ukam, born on the 22nd of April 2000, is a 25-year-old Gen Z actress, content creator, and dancer with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. She is also a graduate of mass communication from Cross River University.

Celyn started her career in 2019, but it took off when she went viral as a dancer on TikTok, which helped her build a solid global audience. She is one of the most-followed Nigerian TikTok creators. 

Her content has continued to cross international waters even over 5 years into her career, and she has delved into acting as one of her career paths.

The 25-year-old has influenced several brands, such as Itel, Indomie, Tecno, Coldstone, Sprite, Infinix, and Nivea, among others.

She is also well known for her fashion-centred content on Instagram and her lifestyle vlogs on YouTube. 

With over 5 million followers on TikTok, over 33k subscribers on YouTube, and over 600k followers on Instagram, Celyn Ukam has cemented her status as one of the most successful TikTok sensations from Nigeria.

@celynukam I will come out oh😩Infact involve me Biko😩😩 don’t leave your nursing mother friends behind 🙏🙏 #celynukam #pov ♬ original sound – Ryan🇨🇲👑
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
