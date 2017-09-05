Boko Haram insurgents kill 4 farmers in Borno

Four farmers have been killed by Boko Haram members in a drive-by shooting in Borno state, AFP reports.

According to AFP, insurgents riding on motorcycles, opened fire on farmers working in their fields in Ngawo Fato Bulamari village.

Babakura Kolo, a member of a militia force said, “The Boko Haram gunmen while riding past the farmlands opened fire.

“Four people were killed while many have gone missing and our assumption is that they ran into the bush to escape the attack,” Kolo said.

A militia leader, Ibrahim Liman said one of the farmers later returned to the village.