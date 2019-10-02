Calling all Fashion Entrepreneurs: Apply for a free stall at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

If you are running an exciting fashion or beauty business in Nigeria, then the opportunity to participate in Africa’s biggest fashion event is here for you.

You can now apply for a free stall at the GTBank Fashion Weekend, for the opportunity to dazzle Africa’s most passionate fashionistas with your goods and services and connect with fashion business experts from around the world.

Since 2016, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has been at the forefront of promoting enterprise in the fashion Industry, bringing together over 400,000 people to directly patronize hundreds of small businesses in the local fashion industry. This year, the event promises to be bigger, with industry leaders, style connoisseurs and fashion enthusiasts converging from every part of the world.

If your small business has what it takes to thrill the tens of thousands of people who will be attending this year’s event, then click here to apply for a free stall.

Hurry! Application closes on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019.

