Adele and Skepta’s dating rumours had men hyping the ”Nigerian penis,” and here’s why it’s problematic

Adele dating Skepta is, perhaps, the most random celebrity pairings we have had in a long time, as allegedly reported by British news outlets on Tuesday. Adele, ROLLING IN THE DEEP? Yes, that Adele, who wears her heart over her songs with all the emotional touchmarks and heartbreaks. Fresh off her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele is said to have formed a “special connection” with Skepta over a string of dates, and friends of both stars are hoping for a fully fledged romance.

On Twitter, the dating rumours was a glorious win. Nigerian men loved the fact that Skepta had Nigerian roots, and they excitedly chalked up his ”acquisition” of Adele to the mystique of his penis. Put properly, the Nigerian penis to the world. As such, a blizzard of memes were launched, the jokes were borderline sexual and revolved around Skepta smashing Adele to smithereens. Skepta, who won the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2016 and is one of the most visible artistes in today’s UK grime scene, was aggressively reduced to his penis. Nothing about him mattered as Nigerian men slyly deployed the rhetoric of the Big Black Cock.

Skepta just proved that Nigerian men’s penis is a natural resource and our government should help us export it. — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) October 1, 2019

Lowkey its Nigerian men to the world.

The world knows stefflon don is dating a Nigerian man.. And now they know Adele is dating a Nigerian man too..

Watch foreign ladies begin to scamper for our penis soon. Kings your preeq is Gold. Let no one tell you otherwise 💯 — Yemi (@Yemihazan) October 1, 2019

The problem is, interracial relationships that involves black men largely come from fetishisation, and harkens back to slavery-era sexual politics where the penises of black men held fascination and desire, but also a threat to the white social order. This played into the skewing of black men’s representation in porn with their enormous genitalia. Nigerian men perpetuating these myths around black male sexuality evokes the history of sexual violence and racist scrutinisation of the black male body. Granted, these notions about black male virility and sexual performance have been internalised, and with the global uptick in the valuing of Nigerian men (remember Tamar Braxton gushing over her Nigeria boyfriend?), it’s easy to see why many Nigerian men have tied this into their worth and identity.

What’s worrying is that Nigerian men have created a standard which many don’t even meet, tied down to stereotypes of penis size. Many men, even black man, have average penises. And statistically only 10% are able to give women orgasms. So what’s this hype of the Nigerian penis? [Audible sigh] Alexa. please play Adele’s Rumour Has It.