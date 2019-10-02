5 Things that Should Matter Today: Busola Dakolo has dared Pastor Fatoyinbo to submit himself to court

According to a report from NAN, Biodun Dakolo has dared Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Founder and Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) to submit himself to court. She filed a counter to Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Preliminary Objection stating that her court action is not statute barred and that the argument that her suit is out of time is misconceived and an attempt to hoodwink the court from the main issue and evade justice.

In her written argument in the court process, Busola Dakolo, through her Lawyer, argued that her cause of action is predicated on a continuing injury which is of a nature that is suffered from time to time, continuously, over a long period of time the substance of which has been established in a plethora of case laws as an exception to the application of the Statute of Limitation.

She urged the court to discountenance Fatoyinbo’s Preliminary Objection that her matter is statute barred and asked that Fatoyinbo submit himself to court for the purpose of justice.

Sanwo-Olu has just pledged $20million to improve water sanitation

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a pledge of $20 million to improve water and sanitation thereby ending open defecation in Lagos state. He made this known at the just concluded 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York.

161 Nigerians return from Libya on Independence Day

As Nigeria celebrates her 59th independence anniversary, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians from Libya, Premium Times report.

Hey, Wizkid dropped a new song and video Joro

The 13th Headies nominees list has been released

This is the 13th year of the Headies and the nominees this year are quite competitive. See the full list here.