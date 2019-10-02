5 Things that Should Matter Today: Busola Dakolo has dared Pastor Fatoyinbo to submit himself to court

According to a report from NAN, Biodun Dakolo has dared Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Founder and Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) to submit himself to court. She filed a counter to Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Preliminary Objection stating that her court action is not statute barred and that the argument that her suit is out of time is misconceived and an attempt to hoodwink the court from the main issue and evade justice.

In her written argument in the court process, Busola Dakolo, through her Lawyer, argued that her cause of action is predicated on a continuing injury which is of a nature that is suffered from time to time, continuously, over a long period of time the substance of which has been established in a plethora of case laws as an exception to the application of the Statute of Limitation.

She urged the court to discountenance Fatoyinbo’s Preliminary Objection that her matter is statute barred and asked that Fatoyinbo submit himself to court for the purpose of justice.

Sanwo-Olu has just pledged $20million to improve water sanitation

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a pledge of $20 million to improve water and sanitation thereby ending open defecation in Lagos state. He made this known at the just concluded 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York.

161 Nigerians return from Libya on Independence Day

As Nigeria celebrates her 59th independence anniversary, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians from Libya, Premium Times report.

Hey, Wizkid dropped a new song and video Joro

The 13th Headies nominees list has been released

This is the 13th year of the Headies and the nominees this year are quite competitive. See the full list here.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor October 1, 2019

#NigeriaAt59: Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo October 1, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari wants Nigerians to change their lawless habits to achieve the change we want #NigeriaAt59

As Nigeria marks its 59th Independence Anniversary, President Buhari this morning addressed the nation by routinely giving his Independence message ...

Bernard Dayo September 30, 2019

‘The Wives’ stage play, Lagos Comic-Con, LCA Film Festival: Here are the top events we loved in September

The month of September was brimming with events, from music to film and culture, most notably the just-concluded Light Camera ...

Bernard Dayo September 30, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigerian magical girl manga ‘Adorned By Chi’ is being developed into film and animation

The world of anime/manga still lacks diversity and this is understandable – these mediums of art are inherently Japanese and ...

Bernard Dayo September 29, 2019

The YNaija top 10 Gospel Artistes for September

Nigerian gospel music has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through ...

Bernard Dayo September 29, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail