Davido Releases 17-Track Album ‘Timeless’

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Davido, has just released his highly anticipated album ‘Timeless’, which is his fourth studio album. The album features collaborations with several artists, including Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and Skepta, among others. The 17-track album features diverse tunes that showcase Davido’s versatility as an artist.

Davido took to his social media page to announce the album’s release, and he shared a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude to his fans and loved ones who supported him throughout the album’s creation. In his message, he reflected on the tumultuous journey from his previous album to the current one, stating that he had moments where he wasn’t sure if he would get back to this point.

However, with his fans’ unwavering support and love, he was able to pull through and create a project that he’s proud of. The ‘OBO’ crooner gave a special shout-out to his wife, Chioma Rowland, whom he referred to as the strongest woman he knows, and to all his supporters, he said, “I love you.”

At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting & staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love & support, we made it. pic.twitter.com/hX2l5MvEjj — Davido (@davido) March 30, 2023

The announcement of the album’s release last month created excitement among Davido’s fans who had been eagerly waiting for new music from him. They counted down the days in anticipation of new sounds from the ‘Fem’ crooner, who had been on a social media hiatus for a while.

The album’s title, ‘Timeless,’ suggests that Davido’s music will stand the test of time, and with his exceptional talent and hard work, he’s well on his way to creating a lasting legacy in the music industry. The project includes several tracks, including ‘Over Dem’, ‘In the Garden’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Feel’, ‘Unavailable’, ‘Kante’, ‘Bop’, ‘E Pain Me’, ‘Away’, ‘Precision’, and ‘Na Money.’