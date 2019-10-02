Here are the funny tweets we saw from the Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo October 2, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Busola Dakolo has dared Pastor Fatoyinbo to submit himself to court

According to a report from NAN, Biodun Dakolo has dared Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Founder and Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion ...

Op-Ed Editor October 1, 2019

#NigeriaAt59: Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo October 1, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari wants Nigerians to change their lawless habits to achieve the change we want #NigeriaAt59

As Nigeria marks its 59th Independence Anniversary, President Buhari this morning addressed the nation by routinely giving his Independence message ...

Bernard Dayo September 30, 2019

‘The Wives’ stage play, Lagos Comic-Con, LCA Film Festival: Here are the top events we loved in September

The month of September was brimming with events, from music to film and culture, most notably the just-concluded Light Camera ...

Bernard Dayo September 30, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigerian magical girl manga ‘Adorned By Chi’ is being developed into film and animation

The world of anime/manga still lacks diversity and this is understandable – these mediums of art are inherently Japanese and ...

Bernard Dayo September 29, 2019

The YNaija top 10 Gospel Artistes for September

Nigerian gospel music has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail