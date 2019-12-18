5 Things that Should Matter Today: Wande Coal’s upcoming EP ‘Realms’ arrives in March 2020

Wande Coal has been off the music radar for a while, but it’s good to know he’s getting his groove back with a new EP called Realms, which will be released on March 6, 2020.

New single “Ode Lo Like” OUT NOW!

New EP “Realms” out March 6, 2020! @RollingStone Stone has all the details + an exclusive first listen:https://t.co/sGGBTyxAIo pic.twitter.com/aaQDW7seBg — Wande Coal (@wandecoal) December 13, 2019

President Buhari signs 2020 budget into Law

President Buhari has signed the N10.59 trillion 2020 appropriation bill into law. The president signed the budget document into law yesterday in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, amongst other principal officers.

Court summons AGF and DSS boss over continued detention of Sowore

A Federal high Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to appear before the court over continued detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Counsel to Sowore made a fresh application for an order of the court to release the defendant who was re-arrested on the 6th of December, less than twenty four hours after being released as ordered by the court.

House of Reps reject Bill seeking six-year single term for president, governors

The Nigerian house of representatives has rejected a bill seeking to provide for a single term of six years for the president and governors. The constitutional amendment bill seeks to also provide for an unlimited tenure of six years for members of the national assembly and state houses of assembly.

The bill, sponsored by John Dyegh from Benue state, was rejected after it was called up for second reading at Tuesday’s plenary session. During the debate on the bill, most of the lawmakers kicked against it, arguing that there is nothing wrong with the system Nigeria currently operates.

Orji Uzor Kalu files for bail on health grounds

Convicted former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, has approached the courts to grant him bail on health grounds.

On December 5th, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos state, sentenced the ex-governor cum Senator to 12 years imprisonment for committing N7.1bn fraud while he served as governor.