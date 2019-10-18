5 Things that Should Matter Today: YCee and Kizz Daniel are proving artistes need entertainment lawyers before signing contracts

Kizz Daniel has now been dragged back to court by his former record label, G-Worldwide who are seeking N500m in damages over an alleged breach of contract.

The label in the lawsuit filed by its counsel Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), are seeking the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira (N200,000,000) in damages, One Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Seven Naira (N179,499,957) in special damages for breach of contract, One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N150, 000, 000) for contract exit fees, among other reliefs.

The legal feud between Kizz Daniel and G-Worldwide is a protracted one, and now in the fray is Ycee’s former label Tinny Entertainment leaking songs off his upcoming album YceeVsZaheer due out November 8. Ycee left Tinny Entertainment in 2018, and it is unclear whether the leaked songs were recorded by the label before his departure. Anyway, it’s becoming imperative that artistes wholly understand their contracts before they sign to agreements, and that the place of entertainment lawyers can’t be overstated.

All candidates wishing to take UTME must have their National Identity Number – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has just announced that only candidates with valid National Identity Number (NIN) will be registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). What a smart way to get people with the NIN program again.

The Federal Government and the organized labour on Thursday October 17, reached an agreement on the percentage increase in workers’ salaries as a result of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

Start with your weekend early with Shatta Wale’s ‘Borjor’

FG, Labour reach agreement over percentage increase on minimum wage

The agreement reached at the end of a delicate negotiation which lasted for 3 days include an increase of 23.2 percent for workers on level 7, a 20 percent increase for workers on level 8 and a 19 percent increase for workers on level 9. Workers on level 10- 14 will be getting a 16 percent salary increase while workers on level 15-17 will get a 14 percent increase.

President Buhari has ordered an audit of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019

President Buhari on Thursday October 17, ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2001 to 2019.The President who announced this while receiving Governors from the Niger-Delta region at the state house in Abuja, said the current state of the region does not reflect the amount of money allocated to the commission for its development.