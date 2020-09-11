5,141 Smart card readers perish in Ondo INEC fire, Kaduna Assembly approves castration as punishment for rapists | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Kaduna House of Assembly has approved castration as punishment for those convicted of rape, following the amendment of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law (2017), by the lawmakers.

This development was announced via the assembly’s Twitter handle on Thursday; highlighting that the bill was passed into law on Wednesday.

“The Bill Recommend total Castration for Rapist in the State, “A bill to amend the Kaduna State Penal Court Law No.5 of 2017 has yesterday 09/09/2020 been pass into Law by @Kadlegislature. The Bill Recommend total Castration for Rapist in the State,” the tweet read.

Fire guts INEC office in Ondo, card readers destroyed

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State, caught on fire on Thursday.

According to reports from the Cable, the fire started around 8pm on Thursday evening; razing down and destroying a container housing 5,141 Smart Card Readers intended to be used for the October 10 governorship election.

The cause of the outbreak is unclear but the commission said it would begin investigation once the fire had been contained, adding that it will mop up smart card readers from other states not conducting elections and use them to conduct October 10 Ondo governorship election.

UK court orders P&ID to make interim payment of £1.5m to Nigeria

The Federal Republic of Nigeria appeared in the English High Court for a scheduled hearing in which the court ordered the British Virgin Islands firm, Process and Industrial Development, to pay £1.5m to Nigeria within 21 days.

Spokesperson for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said in a statement that the UK court ordered P&ID to pay the money to Nigeria to cover the legal costs incurred by the Federal Government in successfully obtaining the court’s permission for an extension of time to challenge the $10bn arbitral award the company obtained against Nigeria.

“The hearing followed the major victory secured by Federal Republic of Nigeria last Friday (September 4), allowing it to bring a fraud challenge against a $10bn arbitration award obtained by vulture-fund-backed P&ID well outside the normal time limits,” the statement read.

Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

Doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their strike.

Association’s President, Aliyu Sokomba, who confirmed this development late Thursday, with speculations that negotiations between doctors and the government on how to resolve the issues will continue on Friday by 8 a.m.

“Following our meeting yesterday (Wednesday) with the government, we had a National Executive Council meeting and resolved to once again suspend our strike to allow the government time to address our demands. So the strike is suspended to be reviewed in two weeks’ time,” he said.

NCDC confirms 197 new COVID-19 cases

197 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-83

Lagos-48

Kaduna-17

FCT-16

Ogun-11

Katsina-7

Imo-4

Edo-3

Nasarawa-3

Rivers-2

Bayelsa-1

Oyo-1

Osun-1 55,829 confirmed

43,810 discharged

1,075 deaths pic.twitter.com/e7MmZf9MK9 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 10, 2020