Feedback Friday | The Daily Vulnerable

 “Grateful for the opportunity to read this”

Fellow traveler,

We love reading your emails, thoughts, and feedback about the pieces you read. We are blessed to be part of your life, every day, in the most honorable way.

We’ll share two of the emails you shared with us. Keep sending them, we read everything.

In response to: Things happen

Thanks for this deeply reflective post!

Powerful reminder of our humanity and the fact that we are not in control! Some things are just bigger than our best efforts! A lady goes to empathise with a terminally ill friend who was said to five months to live and in a car accident on her way back.

What shall we say to these things?

#ThingsHappen! #LifeGoesOn

[Name Withheld]

In response to: I fell in the bathroom last week

Just thank you for the piece of today. I am grateful for having the opportunity to read this.

Warm greetings,

[Name Withheld]

Follow The Daily Vulnerable videos on YouTube and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, comment, like, tweet, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Onyinye Udeh September 10, 2020

You don’t know too | The Daily Vulnerable

by Kara C. So much happens that we don’t see. The editor who’s taking forever with your story is dealing ...

Our Journey Is Joy September 9, 2020

On Sadness | The Daily Vulnerable

by Chude Jideonwo   When I tell people that sadness is good, they look at me as if I’m mad. ...

Our Journey Is Joy September 8, 2020

Avoid self-sabotage | The Daily Vulnerable

by Dan P We have ourselves to fear more than anyone else. And we have ourselves to blame more than ...

Onyinye Udeh September 7, 2020

How we think about mental illness | The Daily Vulnerable

by Dami Odiachi Maybe it’s the same for depression. The other day I got an email from a reader. He ...

Onyinye Udeh September 4, 2020

JOMO | The Daily Vulnerable

by Kara C.   Yesterday I came across a long, long, looooong list of opportunities. There were online masterclasses and ...

Our Journey Is Joy September 3, 2020

On the road to joy | The Daily Vulnerable

The one thing I have learnt in my road to joy is to change my relationship with adversity, with trouble. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail