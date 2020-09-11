Feedback Friday | The Daily Vulnerable

“Grateful for the opportunity to read this”

Fellow traveler,

We love reading your emails, thoughts, and feedback about the pieces you read. We are blessed to be part of your life, every day, in the most honorable way.

We’ll share two of the emails you shared with us. Keep sending them, we read everything.

In response to: Things happen

Thanks for this deeply reflective post!

Powerful reminder of our humanity and the fact that we are not in control! Some things are just bigger than our best efforts! A lady goes to empathise with a terminally ill friend who was said to five months to live and in a car accident on her way back.

What shall we say to these things?

#ThingsHappen! #LifeGoesOn

[Name Withheld]

In response to: I fell in the bathroom last week

Just thank you for the piece of today. I am grateful for having the opportunity to read this.

Warm greetings,

[Name Withheld]

