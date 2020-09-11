Grand Oak Limited launches Lord’s Chocolate Gin

Your City has a NEW FLAVOUR!

Grand Oak Limited, connoisseurs of your favourite gin brand, Lord’s Gin, have launched a new chocolate variant- Lord’s Chocolate Gin.

This unique one of a kind Gin brand has a crystal-clear appearance with a “unique chocolate flavour blended with Juniper and berries”– the perfect taste for the premium gin-lover. At first sip, you will taste the sweetness of the berries, which then transforms into a lingering chocolate finish, leaving behind rich chocolatey notes, without losing the original gin taste.

Commenting on the unveil, Mridul Sharma, GM Marketing, Grand Oak Limited, said “Consumers are always looking to give their drink choices a twist; and we know from the success of Lord’s Gin, that there’s an ever-increasing appetite for different styles of gin.” Therefore, we created the Lord’s Chocolate Gin variant. A rich chocolate flavoured gin, perfectly blended with Juniper and Berries, crafted to satisfy the taste and fit perfectly with our premium taste master’s lifestyle.

Gin-lovers can enjoy Lord’s Chocolate either served neat or perfectly paired with their favourite tonic infused with twirls of orange or lemon slices, served over ice. Lord’s Chocolate Gin is perfect for sharing with friends and family, or as a great gift to celebrate a big or small win.

Lord’s chocolate-gin liqueur is in stores nationwide, available in 175ml and 750ml sizes, to undoubtedly shake up many gin cocktails this season, with its steadiness and pleasing finish.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-ed Editor August 29, 2020

Here’s how you can find the nearest Medplus Pharmacy to you

Moni is obsessed with being ready for every conceivable emergency. Her favourite saying is, “if you stay ready, you don’t ...

Op-Ed Editor August 29, 2020

9PSB gets final approval from CBN with *990# to commence operations in Nigeria

As bank customers continue to encounter challenges such as regular long queues in the banking halls, consistent network failure, stringent ...

Sponsor August 24, 2020

MultiChoice new payment option is enhancing customer experience

MultiChoice Nigeria recently introduced a new option that helps customers take full control of how long they want to access ...

Sponsor August 21, 2020

Top notch entertainment for the family on DStv Premium this weekend

DStv has curated the very best in entertainment for you and the higher the package you subscribe to, the better ...

Sponsor August 21, 2020

9mobile launches landmark Mega Millions Promo to reward customers

Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunications company, 9mobile today announced the roll-out of a massive reward promotion for its customers through a ...

Op-Ed Editor August 20, 2020

Three reasons students are obsessed with libraries in 2020

One thing every student will tell you is this: The libraries are some of the most important places to visit ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail