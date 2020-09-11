We should be worried that fire outbreaks in INEC offices are getting too frequent

Elections in Nigeria are usually filled with moments of uncertainty and tension. From the electorate to the candidates, down to the authorities responsible for collating and facilitating the processes involved, there is always the anxiety that elections present. While we have presented ourselves as a democratic nation, our voting processes, however, often come with a reminder that ‘do or die politics’ might already have a permanent residence in Nigeria.

Tension is brewing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares for the Ondo gubernatorial election which is only a few weeks ahead. It has been reported that over 5,000 card readers belonging to INEC have been razed in an inferno that consumed the Akure office of the commission.

Card Readers Destroyed As Fire Guts INEC Office Head Office In Ondo 1 Month To Gubernatorial Election…..https://t.co/Qfo1xjByk3 pic.twitter.com/k1zl2xKKjw — 247 Nigeria News Update (@247NNU) September 11, 2020

Sounds familiar? This is a playbook many Nigerians are familiar with, albeit, nonchalant – and there are reasons why.

In February 2019, just four days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, it was recorded that 4,695 smart card readers were destroyed by a fire that razed INEC facilities at INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra. There were also similar cases in the same year at the INEC office in Plateau and Abia, where facilities including card readers were destroyed by fire, but the commission was able to handle the situations without disrupting the electoral process as planned.

Even more recently, in April 2020, there was another report of fire razzing a section of the INEC Abuja office. The independent commission blamed this on faulty electrical wiring and worn-out appliances. Elections were not around the corner, yet, we need to ask why it is gradually becoming a norm.

We have seen how, over the past few years, there has been a steady record of fire outbreaks in markets, public spaces, and government facilities. Before the lockdown, there were a number of reported fire incidents – in market places, public buildings, and spaces.

Preventable occurrences, probably errors. But when this occurs now more frequently when an election is underway, you should be thinking of something more than a fire surge or a spark.

On social media this morning, Nigerians are sharing their opinion on this, with many expressing anger on how this has become a pattern:

Things and places get burnt in Nigeria everyday, we leave all of that to God to investigate? days later, we hear the government allocating exorbitant amounts to get them erected, why don't we thoroughly investigate these concurrent raids?

Is Nigeria buoyant for more of these? — Maimunat Sheshi Kolo (@Maimunatnna) September 11, 2020

You're the chairman of APC national campaign council for Ondo.

Are you aware of the burnt INEC office in Akure? Is it part of the rigging strategy? You're a good man. Don't allow desperate politicians drag your name through the mud.

APC is truly Nigeria's albatross to progress. — Chinyelugo (@Obienukpo) September 11, 2020

Fire located INEC only when they mobilize for elections. Up INEC up Nija. Gangsters. — Tony Anuchi (@AnuchiTony) September 11, 2020

And las las nobody will be purnished, securitymen on duty, the person incharge of the location/Inec staff in charge… And in a few months time when preparing for another election in d country, sumtin semilar will happen again& again. Circle of things in my dear country Nig. — Perry (@DaPerola007) September 11, 2020

Why now? I think it is high time INEC engage on preparedness techniques against fire outbreak and any other forms of disaster. https://t.co/eYtSvnKvP5 — Elujoba Samson Taiwo (@ShelterComfo) September 11, 2020