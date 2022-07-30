6 ways to earn in dollars while living in Nigeria

Living in Nigeria and earning dollars has become a dream for many people. With the high exchange rate of the dollar to the naira, a few dollars will change your life for the better in Nigeria and make you comfortable.

However, being in Nigeria and earning in dollars doesn’t come easy because you have to know your onions. Here are a few ways you can earn in dollars while living in Nigeria:

Affiliate Marketing

In affiliate marketing, businesses, particularly those in the US, pay you a commission in exchange for your assistance in promoting their goods and services. 

When it comes to affiliate marketing, these businesses just have one objective: to bring in as many new customers as they can. To make this happen, they now require a vast army of affiliates. 

You can either work for these billion-dollar businesses as an affiliate or as a network owner.

Click here to read more about Affiliate Marketing.

Blogging 

This might be the slowest to get started, but once you have good traffic flowing in, you can make some really decent earnings as long as your content is of quality and free from any plagiarism. 

You can start off with a Google product named Blogger. It is free to use and has no hosting fee. You can get started right away and start working towards your first earnings.

Another good option is WordPress.

Freelancing or Remote Full-time Jobs

Working remotely or as a freelancer is one of the best methods to make money in dollars or other foreign currencies. 

On freelance networks, you can get freelance jobs as a writer, graphic designer, or data analyst. 

Additionally, you can apply for full-time remote positions and work from the convenience of your Nigerian home while earning dollars.

Two platforms that offer these opportunities are Upwork and Fiverr.

App Development

If you ask us, the people who are making the most money are app developers. Every business owner wants an app for their company, both domestically and internationally.

As you grow as an app developer, you will start to earn some cool money.

Transcription

Online transcription jobs are becoming more and more common. Online transcription jobs allow Africans with good listening and typing abilities to make money from the comfort of their homes.

According to statistics provided by Zip Recruiter, the average online transcriber in the United States earns over $45,000 annually. Africans who pay attention to details can therefore make a living by listening and typing. Financial Wolves estimates that every single hour of work on freelancing platforms can bring between $15 to $25.

Translation

If you can speak other languages, you are worth more than gold since you are exactly what many corporations are looking for these days. If you speak a language other than English, you can easily find a great remote job or freelance gig. Because people are looking to you to make some translations, your native tongue is important here as well.

By picking up new talents and selling your crafts to people in other countries who need them online, you can also make money working in Nigeria. If you play your cards well, you can increase your money right here in Nigeria without ever leaving the country.

