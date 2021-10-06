7 events you can leverage for your ads

It is the ember months! And, everyone is excited that they have these events to attend to shake off all the work stress of the previous months – besides, people like to have fun and the end of the year events are just the right time to add fun and enlightenment to the list of to-dos for the year.

2020 did not see as many events in Nigeria due to the pandemic and the unavailability of vaccines. But, 2021 is on a different scale, as more people understand the need to be safe and take vaccines, and there is a lineup of events where fun, culture, education, health, tech, agriculture and storytelling meet.

There are two ways of leveraging events to share news about your product or service – or make a grand announcement. One is organising an event and be known as the fun bringer, or be announced as the headline sponsor of an event organised by another body. For this piece, we are interested in the latter, this is why we listed these events for your consideration:

Lagos Fashion Fair

Almost everyone fashion loves the idea of fashion and what comes with it – the crazy, the wild, the simple, the amazing, the bold, the controversial. This is why fashion events usually see a large number of attendees. The Lagos Fashion Fair is the biggest ready to wear fashion exhibition in Africa, featuring the largest fashion houses and the very best of couture. The Lagos Fashion Fair gives you the opportunity to meet your target audience and be seen even beyond Nigerian screens.

This year’s edition is taking place December 3 and 4, 2021, at the Multipurpose Hall A (now Jelili Omotola Hall) University of Lagos Nigeria. You are sure to meet students of the University there too!

Beauty West Africa

Beauty West Africa is a good platform for companies from around the world to meet and do business, with the largest distributors, suppliers and importers from across West Africa, and consumers.

Beauty West Africa will take place in Lagos November, 17- 19, 2021, at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island. The 2021 edition will host over 300 exhibitors, 5,000+ attendees and will see the exhibition double in size to fill 3 halls of exhibition space. Are you still thinking about going here or acting already?

Abuja International Motor Fair

The Abuja International Motor Fair positions participants and other stakeholders to access and harness the abundant potentials of the growing and viable Nigerian Automotive sector. Participating in Abuja International Motor Fair gives participants the opportunity to increase sales and market shares, establish and/or consolidate presence in Africa’s largest automotive market, showcase products and services to high-quality targets, network and receive feedback on consumers’ appreciation of their brands and monitor competitors. You need to be in the midst of all this – you know how people love cars right?

The Abuja International Motor Fair takes place October 25 – 30, 2021, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

International Conference on Medical & Health Science

ICMHS will provide an excellent international forum for sharing knowledge in Medical & Health Science. The aim of the conference is to provide a platform to researchers and practitioners from both academia as well as industry to meet the share cutting-edge development in the field. The primary goal of the conference is to promote research and developmental activities in Medical & Health Science. Another goal is to promote scientific information interchange between students, doctors, researchers and academicians working in and around the world.

ICMHS takes place January 14 – 15, 2022, at the Blowfish Hotel, Lagos.

Cosmetics and Hair Exhibition Nigeria

The Cosmetics and Hair Expo promises to provide a platform to network, interact, transact businesses, shows new innovations in the industry and connect every player within the value chain together. COSMEX is a world-class platform that ensures products gets to an array of buyers, industry players, decision-makers and government agencies and top officials. You can only imagine how many people will be here, offline and virtual, this is why you should be here too.

This is taking place December 3-4, 2021, at Jelili Adebisi Omotola Hall (UNILAG Multi-Purpose Hall), Lagos.

Nigeria International Farm and Food Tech Expo

Nigeria International Farm & Food Tech Expo, NIFAFO TECH EXPO 2021 is a unique platform for industry stakeholders from across West Africa to network with each other and also with the prospective farmers, agropreneurs and consumers. The event will focus exclusively on farm and food technology include agro-inputs, fertilizer, agro equipment, poultry/livestock, processing machinery, packaging machinery and other agro-allied. The 3-day exhibition is the largest Farm and Food Tech includes Farmers Summit and Post-harvest workshops tagged.

NIFAFO TECH EXPO 2021 is scheduled to hold on November 30, and December 1-2, 2021, at International Conference Centre, Ibadan.

Cyberchain 2021

At Cyberchain 2021, you will see a conglomeration of Cybersecurity, Fintech, RegTech, and Blockchain ecosystems who will share deep insights and leading trends to help us get up to speed with the industry’s best practices. It’s a time to gather together and harmonize Cybersecurity and Blockchain. Cyberchain is a disruptive cybersecurity and blockchain technology aggregator.

Cyberchain 2021 will take place November 19-20, 2021, at 3 Lekki – Epe Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos.