WHO backs rollout of world’s first malaria vaccine for children in Africa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

WHO backs rollout of world’s first malaria vaccine for children in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually. – France24 reports.

Zitouna TV: Tunisian station shut down after host reads anti-dictator poem

Tunisian authorities have shut down a television station after one of its hosts read an anti-dictatorship poem. – BBC reports.

Ethiopian Airlines denies transporting weapons in Tigray conflict

Ethiopian Airlines has denied the findings of an investigation by CNN alleging it used its planes to transport weapons to and from Eritrea during the Tigray conflict. – Aljazeera report.

Gunfire disrupts Cameroon prime minister’s visit to separatist region

Distant machine gun fire interrupted a speech by Cameroonian Prime Minister Dion Ngute on Tuesday during a visit to the capital of the restive North West region that Anglophone separatists had vowed to disrupt. – Defence Web reports.

Google to invest $1 billion in Africa over five years

Google plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to ensure access to fast and cheaper internet and will back startups to support the continent’s digital transformation, it said on Wednesday. – Reuters reports.