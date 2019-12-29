9mobile breaks the data table with amazing value on new and existing data plans

Subscribers of 9mobile can now enjoy the best of data services as the Telco has introduced exciting new data plans and revamped its existing ones to enable customers on the network enjoy more value for their money.

This early Christmas gift from 9mobile is an amazing increase in value at the same price on existing data offers while also introducing mouth- watering new offers to ensure every customer enjoys the best of online browsing and streaming experience from the network.

Subscribers will now enjoy data plans like 1GB plus free access to social media sites (WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) valid for 1 day at just N300 or 2GB plus free access to social media sites valid for three days at just N500

Other amazing plans include a whooping 7GB (Including free access to social media sites) valid for 7days at just N1,500 or 15gb for N5000 and 75gb for N15,000 valid for 30days.

“We are a caring network that believes in showing love to our customers especially in this season of giving, says Acting Director, Marketing at 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan. He added that the price review was in line with 9mobile’s desire to enable customers to achieve more on the internet at no extra cost.

All you need to do to start enjoying these new data offerings, is to dial *200*3*1#.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 28, 2019

A ‘Good time with Davido’ was totally lit and my S5 was the perfect date for the event. “She was brilliant”

Infinix Mobility knows how much Nigerians love entertainment, and for years now, they have given it hot every chance they ...

Sponsor December 25, 2019

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Other Join Kizz Daniel for the No Bad Songz Concert on Boxing Day

The city of Lagos is set to witness what will likely be the biggest event in 2019; Kizz Daniel’s ‘No ...

Sponsor December 24, 2019

Sterling Bank adds fun twist to #DettyDecember with Eat Drink Festival

As the year winds down to a close, everyday is marked with an event from parties to plays and concerts. ...

Sponsor December 23, 2019

Glo shines in London, emerges Telecom global Brand of the Year 2019

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, received global garlands as it was proclaimed the “Brand of the Year”  2019-2020 Telecommunications-Mobile at the 2019 ...

Sponsor December 23, 2019

Chigul, Kaylah Oniwo, Joe Abdallah & more turn up at Bland2Glam’s 7th Anniversary Beach Party – PHOTOS

Nigeria’s Leading Jewelry brand, Bland2Glam, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary and new men’s jewelry line and tee-shirt line, by throwing ...

Sponsor December 22, 2019

La Casera excites consumers in Ibadan as more winners emerge in the La Casera ‘Refresh & Connect’ promo

Excitement filled the air at Mauve 21 Hotel and Events Centre, Oluyole Ibadan on 17th of December 2019, as more ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail