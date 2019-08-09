A kidnap kingpin is in the wind and 3 police officers are dead; This is Buhari’s Nigeria

Buhari

In a turn of events that will confound even the most open minded of political commentators, the Nigerian Police Force, via its official Twitter handle tweeted a series of tweets. One of them was this one, complete with a photo caption.

 

The tweet (and photo) summarizes an extensive iOS style press release put out by the Nigerian Police in response to the military raid that occurred in Taraba state Tuesday, that left three police officers who were members of the Intelligence Response Team and one civilian dead, 4 others injured severely and a wanted criminal at large. The IRT team was returning back to base after rescuing the District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar in Kano State and had arrested 13 suspects on suspicions of direct or indirect involvement in the kidnapping. Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume was allegedly among the arrested persons.

The criminal, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume was allegedly behind a number of kidnapping incidents in the middle belt region had been apprehended by the Nigerian police and was being transported when their vehicle (an unmarked vehicle) was attacked by soldiers on orders by the Nigerian military. Gunfire led do the deaths of the police officers and the disappearance of Wadume.

The Nigerian police has publicly decried claims by the Nigerian Army that their ambush of the IRT was merely a co-incidence and have asked for Wadume to be produced. The fact that they are making this petition on Twitter and trying to garner the favour of the Twitter audience, the same audience they routinely mocked when those people protested police brutality and asked for reform is delicious. It is also terrifying that law and order is so eroded in Nigeria that security operatives have to use social media to demand justice for their colleagues.

I do not know if this is the Nigeria, Buhari wanted, but it is certainly the country he is creating. It is certainly not a country where the rule of law has any real value.

