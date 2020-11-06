A word for the wise: It is better to lose power and gain honour, Jonathan cautions Trump | #TheYNaijaCover

The whole world is silently watching and waiting for the declaration of the next President of the United States of America. The stakes are high, and the tension is dense.

After almost three gruelling days of vote counting, it seems like the end of the road is near for Donald Trump as Joe Biden inches closer to the coveted win. But Donald Trump, being the Donald that he is, is throwing a major tantrum. He’s telling of imaginary strategies fashioned against him and blaming his projected loss as the result of a ‘rigged’ election.

It is becoming more apparent that Donald Trump does not want to accept any form of loss with grace. In fact, the image of Trump kicking and screaming as he is being dragged out of the White House is what comes to mind as the probable way he would leave.

Which is why, our very own Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has decided to offer a few words of necessary advice to the U.S president.

“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors,” he wrote.

It is really something to find an African president giving significant advice to the president of one of the most powerful countries in the world.

And if Donald Trump was any wiser, he’d take heed.

As they say ‘A word is enough for the wise’.