A word for the wise: It is better to lose power and gain honour, Jonathan cautions Trump | #TheYNaijaCover

The whole world is silently watching and waiting for the declaration of the next President of the United States of America. The stakes are high, and the tension is dense.

After almost three gruelling days of vote counting, it seems like the end of the road is near for Donald Trump as Joe Biden inches closer to the coveted win. But Donald Trump, being the Donald that he is, is throwing a major tantrum. He’s telling of imaginary strategies fashioned against him and blaming his projected loss as the result of a ‘rigged’ election.

It is becoming more apparent that Donald Trump does not want to accept any form of loss with grace. In fact, the image of Trump kicking and screaming as he is being dragged out of the White House is what comes to mind as the probable way he would leave.

Which is why, our very own Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has decided to offer a few words of necessary advice to the U.S president.

“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors,” he wrote.

It is really something to find an African president giving significant advice to the president of one of the most powerful countries in the world.

And if Donald Trump was any wiser, he’d take heed.

As they say ‘A word is enough for the wise’.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 5, 2020

‘It have do:’ Senate panel asks Buhari to stop going abroad for medical trips | #TheYNaijaCover

What does it say when our very own Nigerian politicians are asking the president not to look to the abroad ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 4, 2020

Borrow Borrow: Nigeria’s penchant for loans drives her to South America| #TheYNaijaCover

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has been characterised with it’s need to acquire more and more debt for the nation. Nigeria ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 3, 2020

#LekkiMassacre: A letter from the LCC director to Nigerians| #TheYNaijaCover

From: Managing Director, LCCTo: NigeriansCC: TV I am sure you must be eagerly expecting the release of the CCTV footage ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 30, 2020

Must-see list of the most influential Nigerians in the world of contemporary art | #TheYNaijaCover

“Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” -Thomas Merton The passion and intensity that ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 29, 2020

War Against Social Media: Desmond Elliot joins throng of politicians demanding social media regulation | #TheYNaijaCover

If you were ever in doubt, the events of the past few days have shown that Desmond Elliot has earned ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 28, 2020

‘It wasn’t me’: Despite Sanwo-Olu’s denial, Nigerian army insists Lagos Govt requested troop deployment | #TheYNaijaCover

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a CNN interview on Tuesday, admitted that the Nigerian Army ordered the shooting of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail