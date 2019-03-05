Aesthetician Onyeka Udechukwu is here to guide you on your journey to perfect skin

Confidence is everything and we all know that when you look great, you feel great. However, instead of struggling with one cleanser or the other to fight your blackheads and shrink your pores, we highly suggest that you pay a visit to Hello Perfect.

Confidence is what Onyeka Udechukwu, the Skin Doctor and CEO of Hello Perfect, aims to give many men and women so that they can go out and be their most perfect selves.

Onyeka Udechukwu is a licensed Medical Aesthetician and Senior Laser Technician trained in Texas, USA. Onyeka is a hand on professional with vast experience in providing a range of world class cutting-edge treatments as well as an excellent track record in delivering noticeable results.

Hello Perfect is a skin aesthetics and laser clinic for medical aesthetics and laser skin treatments. They deal with anti-aging, skin repair, acne treatment, chemical peels, flawless skin health, teeth whitening, microblading, day spa, and massage therapy.

The clinic is set to officially launch on the 10th of March 2019 and would be offering free consultations and discounts on specific services. The launch would be hosted by Nowe Isibor, founder of The Mose Store.

Find out more on Hello Perfect on Instagram: @hello.perfect_