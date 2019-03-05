Article

Aesthetician Onyeka Udechukwu is here to guide you on your journey to perfect skin

Confidence is everything and we all know that when you look great, you feel great. However, instead of struggling with one cleanser or the other to fight your blackheads and shrink your pores, we highly suggest that you pay a visit to Hello Perfect.

Confidence is what Onyeka Udechukwu, the Skin Doctor and CEO of Hello Perfect, aims to give many men and women so that they can go out and be their most perfect selves.

Onyeka Udechukwu is a licensed Medical Aesthetician and Senior Laser Technician trained in Texas, USA. Onyeka is a hand on professional with vast experience in providing a range of world class cutting-edge treatments as well as an excellent track record in delivering noticeable results.

Hello Perfect is a skin aesthetics and laser clinic for medical aesthetics and laser skin treatments. They deal with anti-aging, skin repair, acne treatment, chemical peels, flawless skin health, teeth whitening, microblading, day spa, and massage therapy.

The clinic is set to officially launch on the 10th of March 2019 and would be offering free consultations and discounts on specific services. The launch would be hosted by Nowe Isibor, founder of The Mose Store.

Find out more on Hello Perfect on Instagram: @hello.perfect_

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor March 4, 2019

The Juice returns to NdaniTV with a new host

NdaniTV is set to premiere a brand new season of The Juice, its flagship talk show that has hosted some ...

Sponsor March 4, 2019

NdaniTV unveils new Host for Fashion Insider

NdaniTV, arguably Africa’s leading online platform for original entertainment content, unveils a brand new host for its premiere fashion series, ...

Sponsor March 3, 2019

FarmAgric wants to bring something different to the agropreneur space

Over the years, technology has revolutionized our world. It has created amazing tools and resources, putting useful information at our ...

Sponsor March 1, 2019

Here’s how you can tap into the opportunities available to #WorkInDubai

 UNSKILLED AND SEMI SKILLED IN DUBAI Unskilled labor is the cheaper and less technical portion of the workforce that makes ...

Sponsor March 1, 2019

#GiveLoveAChance; How I survived a long distance relationship

I had my first and only long distance relationship when I was 18. I didn’t exactly plan to go into ...

Sponsor February 28, 2019

ISW 2019 opens with transformative technology solutions for Nigerian businesses

Corporates join Facebook and Co-creation Hub to unveil daring innovations created by startups at first innovation showcase week in Nigeria ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail