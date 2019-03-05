The Late 5: I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo; We are anxious to meet Atiku in court – APC campaign council | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Don’t go to court when you lose election, go home – Apostle Suleiman

Christian cleric, Johnson Suleman, has advised Nigerian politicians to “go home”, instead of going to the court, when they lose an election.

“Politics is a game, when you lose don’t go to court, go home,” Mr Suleman, the founder, and pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, said in a video that is being circulated on Twitter.

Suleman, popularly called Apostle Suleman, made the remark while preaching on Sunday in his church in Auchi, Edo.

PDP, Atiku ask tribunal to compel INEC to release election materials for inspection

The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 23 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, filed an application seeking an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow it to inspect materials used for the conduct of the poll. The petitioners, through their lawyers, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), filed the ex parte application before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal located on the premises of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

We are anxious to meet Atiku in court – APC campaign council

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has said it is anxious to meet the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, at the elections’ tribunal. The Spokesman of the PCC, Festus Keyamo (SAN), in a statement on Tuesday, said the council had no hand in the letter purportedly written by a certain ‘Buhari Campaign Organisation’.

I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo turned 82 on Tuesday and declared that he would not cease bashing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari until the administration begins to do the right things needed to be done. The ex–Head of States made this known in his remarks at a ceremony marking his 82nd birthday within the sprawling Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

PDP suffers set back in Kaduna as LG exco defects to APC

The membership of Kaduna State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has further depleted as execute members of Kudan local government area have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with thousands of supporters on Tuesday.

This was as Pastors under the auspices of Amalgamated Kaduna Pastors passed vote of confidence and endorsed Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai for second term in office. The former exco members who are from the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru’s local government, were received by the Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal on behalf of Governor Nasir El Rufa