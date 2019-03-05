The Big 5: Disrupt Saturday’s election in Kwara and risk your lives – Lai Mohammed to thugs; Emefiele still CBN governor Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Police arrest 323 suspected electoral offenders

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 323 persons across the country for alleged electoral offences during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections. The police had earlier arrested 128 persons for the same reason.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this at a meeting with officers in the ranks of Commissioners of Police and above on Monday in Abuja.

Emefiele still CBN governor

Following reports about Buhari asking CBN governor Godwin Emefiele to leave office, TheCable reports that it’s fake news.

“The president does not have the power to sack the CBN governor without the approval of the national assembly,” an inside source revealed to TheCable, “The reports are fake.”

Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor is expected to come to an end on June 3, 2019 — five years after his appointment.

Disrupt Saturday’s election in Kwara and risk your lives – Lai Mohammed to thugs

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections in Kwara, with higher margin than the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

”We have been hearing a lot of things that they have imported a lot of thugs to Kwara to disrupt the Saturday’s elections. If anyone does so, he or she will be risking his or her life.” He said this on Monday after a meeting with the party leaders from the 16 local government areas in the state.

JAMB fixes March 23 for mock examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, March 23, for the conduct of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exercise.

The board also urged candidates to begin the printing of their mock examination notification slips from Wednesday, March 6.

EFCC has arresred Turaki – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday said the Deputy Director-General (Administration) of its Presidential Campaign Organization, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said Turaki’s arrest and detention are part of the alleged grand plot by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress to use state apparatus of power to intimidate PDP leaders and scuttle PDP’s determination to reclaim its acclaimed February 23 presidential election victory in court.