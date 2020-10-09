Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) announces Fourth Cohort Of AIG Scholarship Recipients

Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has announced the recipients of the 2020/2021 round of the AIG Scholarships, the organisation’s fully funded scholarship programme for young, outstanding West Africans with a passion for public service. Every year, since 2017, AIG has made available at least five scholarships to talented West Africans from all academic backgrounds, who are passionate about the public sector, to pursue the Master of Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. Upon graduation, AIG Scholars are expected to return to their home country and apply their learning experience as change agents in their country’s public sector. For the fourth round, six AIG Scholarships were awarded.

The 2020/2021 AIG Scholars are Adejoke Are, Murjanatu Mohammed Audu, Uchechukwu Nwokediuko, Chioma Oparadike, Folasade Osho and Victoria Udom.

“AIG has a vision of a public sector in Africa that is effective, values-driven, service-oriented and results-focused,” said Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder and Chairman of AIG. “To support the attainment of this vision, we are proud to invest in the development of a critical mass of transformation champions who can lead this transformation process.”

In June 2016, AIG signed a partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, based on a shared vision of improving the world through good governance and public leadership. AIG also awards the AIG Fellowships at the School, to outstanding senior public service officials from West Africa. To date, twenty-five men and women have benefited from AIG Scholarships and Fellowships.

“The AIG Scholarships selection process is particularly rigorous and, each year, progressively attracts exceptional talent with potential for great achievement,” said Ms. Chienye Ogwo, Chief Executive Officer of AIG. “We are pleased to announce this new cohort of five women and one man, and honoured to support their commitment to public service.”

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity that AIG has given me,” said Murjanatu Mohammed Audu, a first-class graduate of Law from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and one of the 2020 AIG Scholars. “I have a passion for public service and believe in my ability to lead transformations in the public sector. The AIG Scholarship provides me with a platform to build my capacity and contribute to the emergence of an effective and efficient public service in Nigeria.”

“I believe the public sector is a platform through which I can make impact at scale,” said Uchechukwu Nwokediuko, another 2020 AIG Scholar and first class Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate of Covenant University, Nigeria. “One of the things I hope to gain at the Blavatnik School of Government is a refreshed way of thinking on how to deliver positive change through governance, especially in uncertain and difficult times.”

AIG also today, announced the opening of the application window for the 2021/2022 AIG Scholarships. The application window will close on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

ABOUT THE BLAVATNIK SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT

Founded at the University of Oxford in 2010, the Blavatnik School of Government exists to inspire and support better government and public policy around the world. The Blavatnik School teaches current and future public leaders through innovative programmes, conducts deep research into pressing issues facing policymakers around the world, and convenes leaders and experts to foster better public policy. With a strong global outlook, the school combines insights from a range of academic disciplines and derives lessons from the public, private and third sectors. www.bsg.ox.ac.uk