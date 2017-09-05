Aisha Buhari gives scholarship to children, says education is key to national development

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari has given scholarship awards to 60 orphans in primary school in Daura.

Buhari, who launched the scholarship scheme in Daura on Monday, said the scholarship would cover the six-year primary school education of the beneficiaries.

She said the aim of the scheme was to promote education and increase access to the quest for education especially for the Girl-child in the area.

The First Lady admonished parents to take the education of their children seriously, adding that education, is the bedrock of national development.

Buhari also distributed food items which included 60 bags of rice, 60 cartons of sachet tomato puree and 60 cartons of customised garri to 75 women and some less privileged people in the area.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, commended the wife of the President for her love and concern for Nigerians.

He said the First Lady had been consistent in discharging her responsibilities, “We are very grateful to you for constructing a multi million Naira Child and Maternal Health Centre in Daura”.

Hajiya Zakiya Masari, the wife of Katsina State governor, also commended her for the gesture.

Alhaji Lawal Kado, the Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government, also commended the efforts of the First Lady.

Aisha Baushe, one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship award, thanked the First Lady for the gesture, describing it as a ”wonderful” booster to her quest for education.

Other beneficiaries who went home with food items and cash gifts commended Aisha Buhari for her magnanimity and prayed for God’s guidance for the first family.

It gladdens my heart to be able to give back to the people. The love and support we have received from Nigerians has been overwhelming. As a mark of my continued appreciation, this morning, I awarded 60 orphans/ less privileged children in Daura Katsina State scholarships for the duration of their primary school education , the importance of Education cannot be underestimated and it's the best gift one can award a child. A post shared by H.E Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari (@aishambuhari) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:28am PDT