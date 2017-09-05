We are not part of it | Igbos in Southwest react to Nnamdi Kanu’s statement

The Igbo residing in all various parts of Yorubaland yesterday, disassociated themselves from the statement credited to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who reportedly referred to Yorubas as fools.

‎Ndigbo, who said report was not true, and if indeed it was, the Southwest Ndigbo are not in support of it.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Ezendigbo of Oyo State, Alex Anozie, said the Igbo living in the state did not believe that the IPOB leader actually made that statement.

He noted that Igbos living in Southwest Nigeria had no reason to call the Yorubas fools, because they had been happily and peacefully living with the Yorubas for years

Anozie said that the Federal Government needed to summon a reconciliatory meeting of all ethnic groups in the country.