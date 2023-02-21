Hacker posted fake CBN statement on my social media – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says the false statement on the extension of the old naira currency deadline, posted on her social media accounts, was the work of a “hacker”.

On Tuesday, a statement purportedly signed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spokesperson Osita Nwanisobi spread like wildfire through social media.

According to the statement, the central bank has been instructed to reissue the old naira notes, and these notes will be valid forms of payment until May.

Aisha also posted the statement, which she has since removed, on her verified Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The CBN disowned the statement and encouraged the public to disregard it.

Aisha stated that the comment had been placed by a hacker in an effort to “attack her reputation” in a Facebook disclaimer.

“It has come to my attention that certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram, which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted,” the post reads.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts from 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.

“But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle.

“It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”