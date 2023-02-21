Movie Review – WURA

The movie, Wura is the first-of-its-kind for Showmax. Wura is a telenovela series that tells the story of an ambitious and ruthless CEO of a gold-mining industry who would stop at nothing to protect her company and those she loves.

Wura is the story of Wura-Amoo Adeleke, a perfect wife, a loving mother of two and the ruthless Chief Executive Officer of a fictional Gold Mine. In the eyes of her family, Wura is a sweet soul and a dauntless saint, but when it comes to running her business empire, she is the force lioness who doesn’t care whose ox is gored in her quest to achieving goals and getting things done.

Safe to say it’s an adaptation of the South African telenovela series, The River. Wura however offers a different content value. If there is one thing Nollywood producers continue to teach us; it’s their fearlessness in exploring different film genres.

Our conversation with the cast of ‘Wura’, some of the Showmax crew and other media practitioners, was quite an expository one, as we got to hear firsthand, the process that went into the production of this masterpiece.

Having a Nollywood icon like Yomi Fash-Lanso, Carol King, as well as the likes of Scarlet Gomez and Ray Adeka and Iremide Adeoye as well as the multi-talented Ego Ihenacho, who we’ve previously seen make cameos on the set of Legend, Lagbaja, with her sonorous renditions and vocal prowess. This is indeed a first-of-its-kind film that deserves all its flowers.

