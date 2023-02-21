CBN disputes statement shared by Aisha Buhari on naira notes deadline

The CBN of Nigeria has denied claims that it will keep old naira notes in circulation until May 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, a statement attributed to CBN spokesman Osita Nwanisobi began making the rounds on various social media sites.

According to the announcement, the central bank has been instructed to reissue the old naira notes, and these notes will be valid forms of payment until May.

The statement in question reads: “Due to the current and unpleasant situation happening in Nigeria, In line with Mr. President. After having a closed meeting with him on the 20th of February, 2023, the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, 2023.”

“Members of the public should therefore continue to spend the old notes.

“Media practitioners are advised to PLEASE spread out this helpful information to the public.”

The misleading statement which has now been deleted was also shared by Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on her official Facebook and Instagram page.

Through a post via its Twitter handle, the CBN described the viral statement as “fake news”.

The apex bank advised members of the public to be wary of false information.