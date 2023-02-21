CBN disputes statement shared by Aisha Buhari on naira notes deadline

The CBN of Nigeria has denied claims that it will keep old naira notes in circulation until May 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, a statement attributed to CBN spokesman Osita Nwanisobi began making the rounds on various social media sites.

According to the announcement, the central bank has been instructed to reissue the old naira notes, and these notes will be valid forms of payment until May.

The statement in question reads: “Due to the current and unpleasant situation happening in Nigeria, In line with Mr. President. After having a closed meeting with him on the 20th of February, 2023, the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, 2023.”

“Members of the public should therefore continue to spend the old notes.

“Media practitioners are advised to PLEASE spread out this helpful information to the public.”

The misleading statement which has now been deleted was also shared by Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on her official Facebook and Instagram page.

Through a post via its Twitter handle, the CBN described the viral statement as “fake news”.

The apex bank advised members of the public to be wary of false information.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 21, 2023

Hacker posted fake CBN statement on my social media – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says the false statement on the extension of the old naira currency ...

YNaija February 21, 2023

I will never join APC – Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said once again that he will never join the All Progressives ...

YNaija February 21, 2023

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial bid for Obi’s victory – Ortom

The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, has stated that he is willing to give up his senatorial candidacy for Peter ...

YNaija February 20, 2023

ADC endorses Peter Obi for President

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has backed Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi for the February 25 election. The ...

YNaija February 20, 2023

Court stops INEC from using MC Oluomo to distribute voting materials

The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an injunction prohibiting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from using, engaging, ...

YNaija February 20, 2023

Facebook and Instagram users to pay $12 monthly for verification

The parent firm, Meta, has announced that users of Instagram and Facebook may now pay for a blue tick verification. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail