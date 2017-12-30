Alibaba’s Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert

The yearlong Alibaba’s Spontaneity competition will come to an exciting end during the fourth annual Alibaba’s January 1st Concert and one winner will emerge from the dozens of young talents that are hoping to get a break into the multimillion dollar comedy industry.

Since 2015, rising comedy stars have had the opportunity to showcase their talents at quarterly Spontaneity competitions during the year, leading to the crowning of a new winner at the January 1st Concert. The essence of the competition is to discover comedians with the gift of off-the-cuff humour who have the ability to make audiences laugh with unrehearsed jokes.

Like previous occasions, the twelve winners from the year (top three from each quarter) will go head to head for the grand prize of a brand new car and the priceless opportunity to intern with Alibaba for a whole year. In 2017, comedian Laffdoctor won the coveted price while other comedians too, had their lives changed as a result of the exposure their talent received through the Spontaneity competition.

Alibaba is widely regarded to be the most successful and respected Nigerian comedian with a career that has spanned the better part of three decades. It is to his credit that comedy is now seen as a viable venture and he has mentored several A-List comedians.

His black tie January 1st Concert has also become a highlight on each year’s entertainment calendar, as it kicks off the new year in grand style. This year, he plans to further raise the bar and deliver a superlative show that combines comedy, music, awards, dance and of course, spontaneity to leave attendees with an unforgettable memory of New Year’s Day.

‘The January 1st Concert has actually added value to the celebration of the New Year. Until this concert, not many can think back to whatever they were doing to celebrate the past New Year’s Day celebrations. It used to be an uneventful day after the crossover hangover wears off. Not anymore,’ he said.

Alibaba’s January 1st Concert holds on January 1, 2018, at the Eko Convention Centre and will feature appearances by Nigeria’s finest stars in the Nigerian entertainment.