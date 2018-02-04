Apostle Suleman steps out in Ebuka’s Agbada | See the top viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.
1. “Momma, do you think I have time for this?”
So you want me to move out😕 pic.twitter.com/I3QvWdIiHs
— Lil James (@LilJamesVideos) February 2, 2018
This kid should have his own show now
2. Stranger things
Those siblings that will travel and when they come back, they will start forming "Stranger things"😂😂
"Ermm were did mummy keep the Rice" 😒
"Ermm how much is Groundnut now" 😒 pic.twitter.com/cDH37HulGt
— Broda Mick (@Skinez6) January 31, 2018
3. If (Only)
Davidon't 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/UOphtGBFG8
— F (@Sir__F) February 2, 2018
4. I took him back
When your girl is telling you how trash your man is and how she’s so glad you cut him off after last night’s fight, but you took him back this morning. pic.twitter.com/bDSG9BcSyT
— Snow Black Cindy (@Ebony_QT) January 31, 2018
5. Fellas, are we sinning?
I just Finished reading the ten commandments.
Not even one said men should give Women money
Brothers are you sure we are not committing sin? pic.twitter.com/aw9DZncebf
— Robert Victory (@RovielOfficial) February 1, 2018
6. Don’t touch
I was at Shoprite today when I saw a man admiring an expensive glass cup. Then the cup accidentally dropped 😭😭😭 Man began talking to himself like "Won tun tele mi debi. What was I doing with the cup in the first place? Is it a toy?"
— Josh I (@sire_liljosh) February 2, 2018
7. SuLAYMAN
Plus the apostle, plus the Tailor, plus the barber whey swindle apostle, all of you are crazy 😂😂☹️ pic.twitter.com/KVYWI0LAM9
— DaddyYoPierre 🖖🏾🔴 (@officialdaddymo) February 2, 2018
8. Parent problems
MUM: don't talk when I'm talking.
ME: keeps quiet
MUM: am I not talking to you, can't you talk?
ME: pic.twitter.com/EMuWdCSIff
— K. (@iam_kellyjoe) February 1, 2018
9. Mic drop
Wakanda question is this? https://t.co/m2PmD5UZ0N
— Jalen (@jalenblot) February 1, 2018
10. equa-L-ity
*Chelsea losing at home to Bournemouth
*Piano FC losing to spurs
Arsenal fans tonight:
— Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) January 31, 2018
And More…
How Superman REALLY flies
It's very important, every now and again, to remember what Superman flying away without CGI looks like pic.twitter.com/8DAupSVA2j
— Gabe Habash (@gabehabash) February 1, 2018
The Rich Ghost Towns of Naija
Nigerians, please beg your rich men, especially those in Abuja to invest in something else. The estate market looks saturated. All these empty estates everywhere occupied by spirits while people remain homeless is disturbing.
— Ahmed Rufai Isah (@Sir_Ruffy) January 30, 2018
Baby’s first words
My 11-month old son who's never spoken before, just walked into my studio and said, "Daddy."
So if this tweet appears in your timeline, let me just say I wish you the same happiness and joy I feel right now.
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 1, 2018
Be feeling lucky
In our lifetimes we've bn able to witness
Cristiano Ronaldo
Roger Federer
Lionel Messi
Steph Curry
Lebron James
Tiger Woods
Michael Phelps
Tom Brady
Usain Bolt
Floyd Mayweather
Mo Farah
Serena Williams
Kobe Bryant
Love or hate 'em just appreciate d greatness. We've bn blessed!
— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) February 3, 2018
Be warned
The alcohol content in that Methylated Spirit is usually around 70% and is totally unsafe for drinking.
The alcohol content in vodkas and gin are usually around 40% despite how strong they are.
This “new wave” is NOT safe or a healthy. Pls don’t ruin your kidneys and your liver. https://t.co/fA948Dy6dr
— YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 2, 2018
The wartime heroine goes home
Naomi Parker aka Rosie the Riveter passed away January 20th of 2018.
She inspired so many young women with her iconic poster. She was 96.
I haven't seen a lot of press on this and sadly I only just now learned of this. I wanted to take the time to honor her. pic.twitter.com/IrYjVbt9l5
— Abrian B. Velarde (@AbrianBVelarde) February 1, 2018
Awwww.
