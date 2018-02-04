Apostle Suleman steps out in Ebuka’s Agbada | See the top viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

1. “Momma, do you think I have time for this?”

So you want me to move out😕 pic.twitter.com/I3QvWdIiHs — Lil James (@LilJamesVideos) February 2, 2018

This kid should have his own show now

2. Stranger things

Those siblings that will travel and when they come back, they will start forming "Stranger things"😂😂

"Ermm were did mummy keep the Rice" 😒

"Ermm how much is Groundnut now" 😒 pic.twitter.com/cDH37HulGt — Broda Mick (@Skinez6) January 31, 2018

3. If (Only)

4. I took him back

When your girl is telling you how trash your man is and how she’s so glad you cut him off after last night’s fight, but you took him back this morning. pic.twitter.com/bDSG9BcSyT — Snow Black Cindy (@Ebony_QT) January 31, 2018

5. Fellas, are we sinning?

I just Finished reading the ten commandments.

Not even one said men should give Women money

Brothers are you sure we are not committing sin? pic.twitter.com/aw9DZncebf — Robert Victory (@RovielOfficial) February 1, 2018

6. Don’t touch

I was at Shoprite today when I saw a man admiring an expensive glass cup. Then the cup accidentally dropped 😭😭😭 Man began talking to himself like "Won tun tele mi debi. What was I doing with the cup in the first place? Is it a toy?" — Josh I (@sire_liljosh) February 2, 2018

7. SuLAYMAN

Plus the apostle, plus the Tailor, plus the barber whey swindle apostle, all of you are crazy 😂😂☹️ pic.twitter.com/KVYWI0LAM9 — DaddyYoPierre 🖖🏾🔴 (@officialdaddymo) February 2, 2018

8. Parent problems

MUM: don't talk when I'm talking. ME: keeps quiet MUM: am I not talking to you, can't you talk? ME: pic.twitter.com/EMuWdCSIff — K. (@iam_kellyjoe) February 1, 2018

9. Mic drop

10. equa-L-ity

*Chelsea losing at home to Bournemouth *Piano FC losing to spurs Arsenal fans tonight: pic.twitter.com/r3B1wqEXac — Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) January 31, 2018

And More…

How Superman REALLY flies

It's very important, every now and again, to remember what Superman flying away without CGI looks like pic.twitter.com/8DAupSVA2j — Gabe Habash (@gabehabash) February 1, 2018

The Rich Ghost Towns of Naija

Nigerians, please beg your rich men, especially those in Abuja to invest in something else. The estate market looks saturated. All these empty estates everywhere occupied by spirits while people remain homeless is disturbing. — Ahmed Rufai Isah (@Sir_Ruffy) January 30, 2018

Baby’s first words

My 11-month old son who's never spoken before, just walked into my studio and said, "Daddy." So if this tweet appears in your timeline, let me just say I wish you the same happiness and joy I feel right now. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 1, 2018

Be feeling lucky

In our lifetimes we've bn able to witness Cristiano Ronaldo

Roger Federer

Lionel Messi

Steph Curry

Lebron James

Tiger Woods

Michael Phelps

Tom Brady

Usain Bolt

Floyd Mayweather

Mo Farah

Serena Williams

Kobe Bryant Love or hate 'em just appreciate d greatness. We've bn blessed! — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) February 3, 2018

Be warned

The alcohol content in that Methylated Spirit is usually around 70% and is totally unsafe for drinking.

The alcohol content in vodkas and gin are usually around 40% despite how strong they are. This “new wave” is NOT safe or a healthy. Pls don’t ruin your kidneys and your liver. https://t.co/fA948Dy6dr — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 2, 2018

The wartime heroine goes home

Naomi Parker aka Rosie the Riveter passed away January 20th of 2018.

She inspired so many young women with her iconic poster. She was 96.

I haven't seen a lot of press on this and sadly I only just now learned of this. I wanted to take the time to honor her. pic.twitter.com/IrYjVbt9l5 — Abrian B. Velarde (@AbrianBVelarde) February 1, 2018

Awwww.